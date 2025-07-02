ETV Bharat / state

Sikh Pilgrims to Carry Only Blunt Religious Symbols In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Sikh pilgrims visiting Hemkund Sahib will be only allowed to carry weapons with blunt edges in Uttarakhand. These pilgrims are known to carry spears, kirpans and swords as symbols of their faith while travelling in the state, but the decision to allow these weapons with only blunt edges has been taken by the Police in view of clashes and unruly behaviour that have been reported in the state.

Inspector General of Police (Garhwal) Rajiv Swaroop has asked all the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to keep a vigil on the state borders and allow only blunt weapons inside the state borders. It has been decided to make the pilgrims aware of the decision with the help of granthis.

Recently, some videos had come to light from Srinagar and Joshimath in which Sikh pilgrims were seen brandishing swords and also clashing with the locals. Some persons had sustained injuries in the incidents. The Police have tried to adopt a middle path by ensuring the safety of people on one side and not hurting the religious sentiments on the other.

It has appealed to the Sikh pilgrims not to bring sharp-edged weapons while conveying that maintenance of law and order is of prime importance.

“Religious feelings have their sentimental value, but there can be no compromise on law and order. Strictness will be followed with regard to the sharp-edged weapons,” said Swaroop.