Uttarakhand: Notorious Gangster Accused Of 11 Murders Arrested

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): A joint team of Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) and Pauri Garhwal Police has arrested a notorious gangster of Bihar, named Ranjit Chowdhry, who was wanted in at least 27 criminal cases including 11 murders.

Besides murder cases, Chowdhry was wanted for robbery, dacoity, assault and rioting. The Bihar Police had also announced a reward of Rs two lakhs on Chowdhry, police said.

Tipoff Leads To Chowdhry's Arrest

According to officials, Bihar STF had informed its Uttarakhand counterpart that Chowdhry, who has been absconding in murder and other cases from Rani Talab Police Station of Patna, is currently in the Laxman Jhula area of ​​Pauri Garhwal district.

On receiving the information, a joint team of Uttarakhand STF and Laxman Jhula police station swung into action and arrested Chowdhry late on Friday night.

A senior official from Uttarakhand STF said Chowdhry was staying with his wife and children in a hotel in the Laxman Jhula area.