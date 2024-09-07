ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Notorious Gangster Accused Of 11 Murders Arrested

Uttarakhand Police made a significant breakthrough when they caught Ranjit Chowdhry, a notorious criminal accused of 11 murders across multiple states. The development came after Bihar Police declared a Rs two lakh cash prize on the accused. Apart from murders, Chowdhry was wanted in at least 16 other cases including robbery and extortion.

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): A joint team of Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) and Pauri Garhwal Police has arrested a notorious gangster of Bihar, named Ranjit Chowdhry, who was wanted in at least 27 criminal cases including 11 murders.

Besides murder cases, Chowdhry was wanted for robbery, dacoity, assault and rioting. The Bihar Police had also announced a reward of Rs two lakhs on Chowdhry, police said.

Tipoff Leads To Chowdhry's Arrest

According to officials, Bihar STF had informed its Uttarakhand counterpart that Chowdhry, who has been absconding in murder and other cases from Rani Talab Police Station of Patna, is currently in the Laxman Jhula area of ​​Pauri Garhwal district.

On receiving the information, a joint team of Uttarakhand STF and Laxman Jhula police station swung into action and arrested Chowdhry late on Friday night.

A senior official from Uttarakhand STF said Chowdhry was staying with his wife and children in a hotel in the Laxman Jhula area.

Police said that Chowdhry had allegedly shot dead a mining businessman outside Rania Police Station in Patna two years ago and had been absconding since then.

Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Alok Raj announced a cash reward for those who can help in his arrest.

Chowdhry's family had a rivalry with someone in the village due to which the other party killed his brother and father, as per officials.

"His journey as a criminal started from there. And his first target was people involved in the murder of his kin," according to Uttarakhand STF officials. They said Chowdhry then started committing crimes for money.

Police said that he was also engaged in mining work in the Bhojpur district and Jharkhand and had eliminated many people associated with the business.

