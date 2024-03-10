Uttarakhand: Parties Allocating Less Seats For Women Candidates in LS Polls

Political Parties Seem to Corner Women Candidates Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls.

In Uttarakhand, there are five Lok Sabha seats. Uttarakhand Congress chief Karan Mahara said his party's priority is only the candidate who wins the Lok Sabha polls.

Dehradun: Ahead of Lok Sabha 2024 polls, political parties in Uttarakhand, are not keen on giving tickets to women candidates. In Uttarakhand, even though women have become half the population in terms of voters, they are not able to get half the share in terms of representation in the Parliament.

This is the situation when women have been actively participating as voters in the Lok Sabha polls and their votes have also been playing a decisive role in the state.

The women who were given tickets were able to get the opportunity only because they belonged to a special family. 2024 Lok Sabha elections are inching closer and the same debate seems to be intensifying yet again.

The BJP has once again given a ticket to Mala Rajya Lakshmi from the Tehri-Garwal seat. Regarding this, party leaders claimed that the BJP has always been working towards respecting women and giving them their rightful place. The saffron party further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been making efforts to take them forward. Party's media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan said that if anyone has done the work of giving half representation to half the population in the Panchayat, it is BJP only.

However, Congress has not yet decided the names for any seat in Uttarakhand for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Following this, Uttarakhand Congress chief Karan Mahara said that only if a woman comes forward as a winning candidate in the Lok Sabha elections, she will be given a ticket. At present, Congress's priority is only the candidate who wins the Lok Sabha elections. There are five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand.

