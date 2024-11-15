ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Over 50 Pilgrims Injured After Bus Collides With Tree In Haridwar

The bus carrying pilgrims collided with a tree on Haridwar-Laksar road injuring the pilgrims who were heading towards Rajasthan from Haridwar.

Laksar Bus Accident (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Laksar: More than 50 people were injured, some of them critically, in a bus accident that took place on the Haridwar-Laksar road here in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district on Friday, police said.

The bus was carrying dozens of pilgrims from Rajasthan on the way back from the holy city when it collided with a tree, leaving the passengers injured, some of them critically, they said.

According to officials, the pilgrims were returning to Rajasthan after participating in a holy bath ritual in the Ganga on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. “When the bus reached Shri Cement Factory the driver tried to overtake a tractor-trolley but lost control and crashed into roadside trees,” a senior police officer said.

He said a police team at Laksar Police Station rushed to the spot as soon as they received the information and shifted the injured to government hospitals in Laksar and Sultanpur in ambulances.

“While eight injured passengers were treated at Laksar Community Health Centre, two critically injured patients have been referred to a higher medical centre,” the official said.

Nalin Aswal, Laksar CHC in-charge said that the hospital immediately provided medical aid to the injured passengers, who are stable now. “The condition of two patients was critical, prompting their transfer to a specialized facility,” he said.

