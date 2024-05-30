Uttarakhand: Newly-Married Woman Dies As Jeep Falls Into Ditch Near Nepal Border, Hubby Injured

Pithoragarh: A newly-married woman died and eight others, including her husband were injured after the jeep they were travelling in fell into a ditch in Nepal's Baitadi district last evening.

The mishap occurred when the jeep was coming from Baitadi to Jhulaghat in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district. It has been reported that the driver lost control and plunged into the ditch.

The woman succumbed to her injuries on the spot and the eight injured are undergoing treatment at Baitadi Hospital. Many of the injured are Nepalese.

The deceased has been identified as Meena Bhatt, resident of Takana in Pithoragarh. She got married to Neeraj Bhatt last month and the couple had gone to visit some of her relatives in Nepal. They were returning home when the accident took place.

There were many Indian and Nepalese passengers on board the jeep. An officer of the Pithoragarh Police said the mishap took place near the Nepal border and Nepal Police are investigating it.

The Nepal Police have initiated a probe to ascertain as to how the accident occurred. The CCTV cameras of the nearby areas are being examined and the passengers will be questioned, an official said.

Meanwhile a pall of gloom has descended on the deceased's family. The body will be handed over to the family after post-mortem, he added.