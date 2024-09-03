ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand NEET Aspirant Accuses Mother Of Pushing Her Into Prostitution, Conspiring Her Rape

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 11 hours ago

Separate cases have been registered in Ganganahar Kotwali police station in Roorkee against the girl's mother, stepfather, nephew and three others in connection with alleged rape and assault. The girl has told police that she was raped thrice and efforts were on to push her into prostitution.

Roorkee (Uttarakhand): A NEET aspirant has accused her mother and relatives of forcing her into prostitution while complaining that she was allegedly raped thrice in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district, police said.

The girl, a resident of Roorkee, has lodged a complaint at Ganganahar Kotwali police station. Based on which, a case was registered against her mother, stepfather, nephew and three accused.

In her complaint, the girl alleged that her mother had conspired with three men, including a doctor, an agent and another person, for them to rape her. In exchange, her mother received a plot in Roorkee from the agent and a house from the doctor, the girl alleged. She further told police that her mother had engaged a youth to film her obscene video so that she could push her into prostitution.

She said that she had earlier lodged a complaint with Jaipur Police in this regard after which, she was handed over to a social worker in Roorkee.

However, on August 14, her mother along with a youth had come to the social worker's house. They assaulted her and tried to forcibly take her home with them. When she raised an alarm and locals came to her rescue, they fled from the spot. She said that the incident has left her mentally weak.

Meanwhile, on the basis of the girl's complaint, Ganganahar Kotwali Police have registered a case of rape against her mother, agent, doctor and a youth and a separate case has been filed against her stepfather and nephew. Also, her medical examination has been done, police said.

Ganganahar Kotwali in-charge inspector Govind Kumar said that the matter is under investigation.

