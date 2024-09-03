ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand NEET Aspirant Accuses Mother Of Pushing Her Into Prostitution, Conspiring Her Rape

Roorkee (Uttarakhand): A NEET aspirant has accused her mother and relatives of forcing her into prostitution while complaining that she was allegedly raped thrice in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district, police said.

The girl, a resident of Roorkee, has lodged a complaint at Ganganahar Kotwali police station. Based on which, a case was registered against her mother, stepfather, nephew and three accused.

In her complaint, the girl alleged that her mother had conspired with three men, including a doctor, an agent and another person, for them to rape her. In exchange, her mother received a plot in Roorkee from the agent and a house from the doctor, the girl alleged. She further told police that her mother had engaged a youth to film her obscene video so that she could push her into prostitution.

She said that she had earlier lodged a complaint with Jaipur Police in this regard after which, she was handed over to a social worker in Roorkee.

However, on August 14, her mother along with a youth had come to the social worker's house. They assaulted her and tried to forcibly take her home with them. When she raised an alarm and locals came to her rescue, they fled from the spot. She said that the incident has left her mentally weak.