Uttarakhand: Narrow Escape For Girl After Falling Into River While Making Reels

A viral video of a girl falling into a river on the Ganga Ghat in Haridwar has gone viral on social media. The girl knew how to swim resulting which, she was saved.

Haridwar (Uttarakhand): A girl narrowly escaped after she accidentally fell into Ganga river while making a reel near Vishnu Ghat in Haridwar, police said on Tuesday.

The girl was recording a performance on the river bank when she suddenly slipped and fell into the water. Fortunately, she knew swimming and was saved, averting a major disaster.

A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media. The Shri Ganga Sabha, which maintains the Ganga ghats in Haridwar, took cognizance of the video and informed police.

Nowadays, reels have become the cause of accidents for many people. The Shri Ganga Sabha has urged people against videography and photography at Har Ki Pauri area or the nearby ghats. Despite this, people are seen recording videos by risking their lives. Police too are taking action against those who risk their lives by making reels.

Following heavy rains, rivers and streams are overflowing and the water level of river Ganga has also risen. Thus, making reels on river banks can be very dangerous.

In May, a 20-year-old girl died after being hit by a train while making reels with her friend on railway tracks near Rahimpur station in Roorkee. The girl, a student of College of Engineering, Roorkee had succumbed to her injuries on the spot.

