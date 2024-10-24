Uttarakhand: Half-Naked Female Body Recovered From Bag In Mohanpur Area

Rudrapur: A half-naked female body was found in a bag in Mohanpur near the Dineshpur police station area of ​​Udham Singh Nagar district on Wednesday at around 3.30 pm causing widespread alarm in the area. Dineshpur Police rushed to the spot after receiving information and sent the body for postmortem.

Police said that prima facie, the case seems to be one of strangling to death. "We received information about a half-naked body being recovered from a bag in an empty place below the road after which we rushed to the spot. The case is being investigated and we will arrest the murderer, soon," police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manikant Mishra took cognisance of the matter and interrogated people around the spot. "We could not identify the deceased yet. However, we have noticed that she had Mehendi on her hands. We suspect that she was strangled to death and then her body was stuffed inside the bag," Mishra said.

Responding to whether it is a case of sexual assault or not, police said that only the post-mortem report could reveal it. "We cannot say anything at the moment. This news has already spread panic in the area. We have to wait for the post-mortem report before commenting on anything," the SSP said.

A week ago, in a similar case, a young woman's half-naked and half-burnt body was recovered from inside a Durga Puja mandap in West Bengal. The incident occurred on the morning of Lakshmi Puja in Nadia's Ashrampara, police said.