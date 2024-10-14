ETV Bharat / state

'Boycott Food Polluters': Uttarakhand Muslim Religious Leaders Respond To 'Spitting Into Tea' Viral Video

Haridwar: Several Muslim religious leaders in Uttarakhand have strongly condemned the act of spitting in food, calling it a major "sin" in Islam. They called for a boycott of people who indulge in such acts.

The reactions come following their meeting called to discuss the controversy after a video surfaced on social media showing a man in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie spitting into a saucepan that was being used to brew tea.

The police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) and initiated a manhunt to apprehend the accused individual.

Maulana Mohammad Arif, the chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Uttarakhand and Madrasa Arabia Darul Uloom Rashidia Jwalapur said some people circulate these videos on social media to tarnish the image of Muslim society.