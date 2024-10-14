ETV Bharat / state

'Boycott Food Polluters': Uttarakhand Muslim Religious Leaders Respond To 'Spitting Into Tea' Viral Video

In a strong reaction, the religious leaders said such acts are being done to divide people on religious lines

They called for boycotting those who indulge in 'spitting into tea' like acts
Uttarakhand's Muslim religious leaders condemned the incident of making food impure (ETV Bharat)

Haridwar: Several Muslim religious leaders in Uttarakhand have strongly condemned the act of spitting in food, calling it a major "sin" in Islam. They called for a boycott of people who indulge in such acts.

The reactions come following their meeting called to discuss the controversy after a video surfaced on social media showing a man in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie spitting into a saucepan that was being used to brew tea.

The police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) and initiated a manhunt to apprehend the accused individual.

Maulana Mohammad Arif, the chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Uttarakhand and Madrasa Arabia Darul Uloom Rashidia Jwalapur said some people circulate these videos on social media to tarnish the image of Muslim society.

“This is a conspiracy to divide Hindus and Muslims, ending harmony and unity. Food is a great gift of God to man. In Islam, any kind of disrespect to food is considered a sin. People who make food impure cannot be forgiven,” he said.

Similar, views were expressed by Haji Naeem Qureshi and Advocate Furqan Ali, who also condemned the incident. They also demanded tough action against those responsible.

"Efforts to divide society will never succeed. Hindu-Muslim unity will remain in the country," said Qureshi.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also reacted to the issue and vowed to eradicate such activities from Uttarakhand.

"Educated people should come forward to stop bad things in society. Whatever is wrong, will not be tolerated. This will not be tolerated in Uttarakhand at any cost,'' he said.

