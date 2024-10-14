'Boycott Food Polluters': Uttarakhand Muslim Religious Leaders Respond To 'Spitting Into Tea' Viral Video

Haridwar: Several Muslim religious leaders in Uttarakhand have strongly condemned the act of spitting in food, calling it a major "sin" in Islam. They called for a boycott of people who indulge in such acts.
The reactions come following their meeting called to discuss the controversy after a video surfaced on social media showing a man in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie spitting into a saucepan that was being used to brew tea.
The police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) and initiated a manhunt to apprehend the accused individual.
Maulana Mohammad Arif, the chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Uttarakhand and Madrasa Arabia Darul Uloom Rashidia Jwalapur said some people circulate these videos on social media to tarnish the image of Muslim society.
देहरादून- मसूरी क्षेत्र में चाय के बर्तन में थूकने की घटना से संबंधित वीडियो का संज्ञान लेकर @DehradunPolice ने लोगों की सेहत से खिलवाड़ करने के साथ-साथ धार्मिक भावनाओं को भड़काने का प्रयास करने वाले मुजफ्फरनगर निवासी अभियुक्त नौशाद व हसन को आशारोड़ी के पास से गिरफ्तार किया है। pic.twitter.com/yWnYpeu9Ui— Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) October 9, 2024
“This is a conspiracy to divide Hindus and Muslims, ending harmony and unity. Food is a great gift of God to man. In Islam, any kind of disrespect to food is considered a sin. People who make food impure cannot be forgiven,” he said.
Similar, views were expressed by Haji Naeem Qureshi and Advocate Furqan Ali, who also condemned the incident. They also demanded tough action against those responsible.
"Efforts to divide society will never succeed. Hindu-Muslim unity will remain in the country," said Qureshi.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also reacted to the issue and vowed to eradicate such activities from Uttarakhand.
"Educated people should come forward to stop bad things in society. Whatever is wrong, will not be tolerated. This will not be tolerated in Uttarakhand at any cost,'' he said.
