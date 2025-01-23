Voting Underway For Uttarakhand Local Body Polls; 5405 Candidates In Fray

Dehradun: Voting for the high-stakes local body polls is underway in Uttarakhand with the fate of 5405 candidates at stake.

The voting began at 8 AM today and will continue till evening for a total of 100 municipal bodies including 11 municipal corporations, 43 municipalities and 46 Nagar Panchayats. Counting will be held on January 25.

A total of 72 candidates are in the fray for the post of mayor of 11 municipal corporations. Likewise, the fate of 445 candidates for the post of president in 89 municipalities and Nagar Panchayats is also being sealed in the ballot boxes today. Besides, voters are also deciding the fate of 4888 candidates for the posts of councilor-ward member today.

According to the electoral roll, there are a total of 3,029,028 lakh voters expected to exercise their franchise including 14,66,151 women voters and 528 transgenders. Dehradun district has the highest number of voters while Rudraprayag district has the lowest number of voters as per the electoral roll.

With regard to the district-wise voters, there are a total of 998,231 registered voters in Dehradun district of whom 4,85,103 are women and 513,080 men. Likewise, there are a total of 587,127 voters in Haridwar district including 279,924 women and 307,053 men. There are a total of 47,723 voters in Uttarkashi district. These include 22,662 women and 25,037 men.