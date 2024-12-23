Uttarakhand Municipal Elections On January 23; Model Code Of Conduct Enforced

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand State Election Commission has announced the schedule for the municipal elections following the release of the final reservation list.
Voting for the local body polls will take place on January 23, and the counting of votes is scheduled for January 25. With the announcement, the model code of conduct has been enforced across the state.
Spanning 13 districts, the election process will cover all 112 municipal bodies in the state. Udham Singh Nagar has the highest number of municipal bodies at 19, while Bageshwar has the least, with only three. The voter lists are nearly finalized, ensuring a smooth election process.
Key Dates
Nomination filing will start from December 27 to December 30, followed by the scrutiny of nominations on December 31. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until January 2, after which the final list of candidates will be published.
Expenditure Limits
The State Election Commission has outlined strict spending limits for the candidates. For the mayoral candidates in municipal corporations, the spending limit ranges from Rs 20 lakh for cities with up to 40 wards, Rs 25 lakh for 41–60 wards, and Rs 30 lakh for cities with more than 60 wards.
Other spending caps include:
- Deputy Mayor (Municipal Corporation): Rs 2 lakhCouncillor (Municipal Corporation): Rs 3 lakh
- Chairperson (Municipality): Rs 6–8 lakh, depending on the number of wards
- Councilor (Municipality): Rs 80,000
- Chairperson (Town Council): Rs 3 lakh
- Member (Town Council): Rs 50,000
The Election Commission has emphasized stringent monitoring of candidate expenditures. Administrative teams will oversee campaign finances to ensure compliance with the prescribed limits.
Nomination Fees and Security Deposits
- For contesting the Mayor of Municipal Corporation position, the nomination fee has been set at ₹800 for general category candidates and ₹400 for SC/ST/OBC and women candidates. The security deposit is ₹12,000 for general category candidates and ₹6,000 for SC/ST/OBC and women candidates.
- For contesting the Deputy Mayor of Municipal Corporation position, the nomination fee is ₹400 for general category candidates and ₹200 for SC/ST/OBC and women candidates. The security deposit is ₹5,000 for general category candidates and ₹2,500 for SC/ST/OBC and women candidates.
- For contesting the Councilor of Municipal Corporation position, the nomination fee is ₹400 for general category candidates and ₹200 for SC/ST/OBC and women candidates. The security deposit is ₹4,000 for general category candidates and ₹2,000 for SC/ST/OBC and women candidates.
- For contesting the Chairperson of Municipality Council position, the nomination fee is ₹500 for general category candidates and ₹250 for SC/ST/OBC and women candidates. The security deposit is ₹6,000 for general category candidates and ₹3,000 for SC/ST/OBC and women candidates.
- For contesting the Member of Municipality Council position, the nomination fee is ₹200 for general category candidates and ₹100 for SC/ST/OBC and women candidates. The security deposit is ₹1,500 for general category candidates and ₹750 for SC/ST/OBC and women candidates.
- For contesting the Chairperson of Town Council position, the nomination fee is ₹200 for general category candidates and ₹100 for SC/ST/OBC and women candidates. The security deposit is ₹3,000 for general category candidates and ₹1,500 for SC/ST/OBC and women candidates.
- For contesting the Member of Town Council position, the nomination fee is ₹100 for general category candidates and ₹50 for SC/ST/OBC and women candidates. The security deposit is ₹600 for general category candidates and ₹300 for SC/ST/OBC and women candidates.
