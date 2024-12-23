ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Municipal Elections On January 23; Model Code Of Conduct Enforced

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand State Election Commission has announced the schedule for the municipal elections following the release of the final reservation list.

Voting for the local body polls will take place on January 23, and the counting of votes is scheduled for January 25. With the announcement, the model code of conduct has been enforced across the state.

Spanning 13 districts, the election process will cover all 112 municipal bodies in the state. Udham Singh Nagar has the highest number of municipal bodies at 19, while Bageshwar has the least, with only three. The voter lists are nearly finalized, ensuring a smooth election process.

Key Dates

Nomination filing will start from December 27 to December 30, followed by the scrutiny of nominations on December 31. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until January 2, after which the final list of candidates will be published.