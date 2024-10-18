ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Moves Closer To Implementing Uniform Civil Code

Dehradun: The draft rules for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) were handed over to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami by the Rules Making and Implementation Committee on Friday.

The Uttarakhand government will now seek review from the Justice and Legislative Department before moving ahead with the implementation of the UCC. CM Dhami has hinted at launching the UCC on November 9, which coincides with Uttarakhand's State Foundation Day.

Dhami’s 2022 Election Promise

Ahead of the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the CM had pledged to introduce the UCC if re-elected. Following a victory that saw the BJP retain power, Dhami took swift steps to fulfill this promise.

Soon after being re-elected, CM Dhami established a committee under the leadership of retired Justice Ranjana Desai to draft the UCC. After months of consultations, deliberations, and public opinion gathering, the committee finalised the draft and submitted it to Uttarakhand cabinet, which subsequently approved it.

In February 2024, the UCC draft was presented during the Assembly session. It was passed by the Assembly on February 7, 2024. However, in order to properly implement the UCC, the government needed to draft detailed rules, which led to the formation of a seven-member Rule Making and Implementation Committee on February 10, 2024, chaired by former Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Shatrughan Singh.