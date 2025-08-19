ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand's 'Mother India' Tigress: Entangled In Iron Wire For 4 Years, Forest Dept Plans Rescue Once Cubs Separate

A tigress in Uttarakhand's Surai range has been raising her cubs while struggling with an iron wire entangled in her abdomen for last four years.

Uttarakhand's 'Mother India' Tigress: Trapped In Iron Wire For 4 Years, Forest Dept Plans Rescue Once Cubs Separate
Uttarakhand's 'Mother India' Tigress: Trapped In Iron Wire For 4 Years, Forest Dept Plans Rescue Once Cubs Separate (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 19, 2025 at 3:24 PM IST

2 Min Read

Haldwani: For the last four years, a tigress in the Surai range of Uttarakhand's Terai East Forest Division has been fighting a daily battle to raise her three little cubs. Visually disturbing images of the big cat, which show an iron wire wrapped around the upper part of her abdomen, evoke the spirit of yesteryear Bollywood film 'Mother India', depicting a mother's struggle against all odds to raise her children through many trials and tribulations.

While the forest officials had earlier planned to tranquilise and free the tigress from the trap, the operation was halted because the three cubs, aged one-and-a-half years, were completely dependent on her. The officials are now waiting for the cubs to separate naturally so that without risking their survival, the tigress can be treated and freed from the poachers' noose.

Uttarakhand's 'Mother India' Tigress: Trapped In Iron Wire For 4 Years, Forest Dept Plans Rescue Once Cubs Separate
Uttarakhand's 'Mother India' Tigress: Entangled In Iron Wire For 4 Years, Forest Dept Plans Rescue Once Cubs Separate (ETV Bharat)

DFO (Terai Eastern Forest Division) Himanshu Bagri said the tigress is healthy and is under constant supervision of the range officials. "We had to halt tranquilisation and rescue attempt earlier because the cubs needed her (tigress). She is under round-the-clock monitoring through camera trap," Bagri said.

On her painful and bizarre condition, the divisional forest officer said that since 2021, a portion of the iron wire laid by poachers is distinctly visible in the upper abdomen and the flesh around her stomach has thinned and reduced in size. The effect was less noticeable when she weighed less, but the tight iron wire has gripped more as her weight increased after giving birth.

Uttarakhand's 'Mother India' Tigress: Trapped In Iron Wire For 4 Years, Forest Dept Plans Rescue Once Cubs Separate
Uttarakhand's 'Mother India' Tigress: Entangled In Iron Wire For 4 Years, Forest Dept Plans Rescue Once Cubs Separate (ETV Bharat)

Despite the pain, the tigress is able to hunt, is healthy, and cares for her cubs every moment. DFO Bagri said a photo-video of the entangled wire went viral four years ago, after which the forest department ensured that camera traps are continuously monitoring movement of the big cat. "The tigress is healthy, capable of hunting in the forest, and is raising her children," he said.

As per the plans of the department, once the cubs separate in a few days, due permission will be sought from the administration to tranquilise the tigress and cut the iron noose.

Also Read

  1. Rajmata Stands Tall Among Reviving Tiger Population At Sariska
  2. Tigress Zeenat 'Pregnant' After Mating With Black Tiger In Odisha's Similipal, Rekindles Hope For Tiger Conservation

Haldwani: For the last four years, a tigress in the Surai range of Uttarakhand's Terai East Forest Division has been fighting a daily battle to raise her three little cubs. Visually disturbing images of the big cat, which show an iron wire wrapped around the upper part of her abdomen, evoke the spirit of yesteryear Bollywood film 'Mother India', depicting a mother's struggle against all odds to raise her children through many trials and tribulations.

While the forest officials had earlier planned to tranquilise and free the tigress from the trap, the operation was halted because the three cubs, aged one-and-a-half years, were completely dependent on her. The officials are now waiting for the cubs to separate naturally so that without risking their survival, the tigress can be treated and freed from the poachers' noose.

Uttarakhand's 'Mother India' Tigress: Trapped In Iron Wire For 4 Years, Forest Dept Plans Rescue Once Cubs Separate
Uttarakhand's 'Mother India' Tigress: Entangled In Iron Wire For 4 Years, Forest Dept Plans Rescue Once Cubs Separate (ETV Bharat)

DFO (Terai Eastern Forest Division) Himanshu Bagri said the tigress is healthy and is under constant supervision of the range officials. "We had to halt tranquilisation and rescue attempt earlier because the cubs needed her (tigress). She is under round-the-clock monitoring through camera trap," Bagri said.

On her painful and bizarre condition, the divisional forest officer said that since 2021, a portion of the iron wire laid by poachers is distinctly visible in the upper abdomen and the flesh around her stomach has thinned and reduced in size. The effect was less noticeable when she weighed less, but the tight iron wire has gripped more as her weight increased after giving birth.

Uttarakhand's 'Mother India' Tigress: Trapped In Iron Wire For 4 Years, Forest Dept Plans Rescue Once Cubs Separate
Uttarakhand's 'Mother India' Tigress: Entangled In Iron Wire For 4 Years, Forest Dept Plans Rescue Once Cubs Separate (ETV Bharat)

Despite the pain, the tigress is able to hunt, is healthy, and cares for her cubs every moment. DFO Bagri said a photo-video of the entangled wire went viral four years ago, after which the forest department ensured that camera traps are continuously monitoring movement of the big cat. "The tigress is healthy, capable of hunting in the forest, and is raising her children," he said.

As per the plans of the department, once the cubs separate in a few days, due permission will be sought from the administration to tranquilise the tigress and cut the iron noose.

Also Read

  1. Rajmata Stands Tall Among Reviving Tiger Population At Sariska
  2. Tigress Zeenat 'Pregnant' After Mating With Black Tiger In Odisha's Similipal, Rekindles Hope For Tiger Conservation

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TIGRESS CAUGHT IN HUNTER TRAPHALDWANI SURAI RANGEUTTARAKHAND NEWSPOACHERS TRAPUTTARAKHAND TIGRESS RESCUE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Jammu Kashmir Boy Finds Voice After 8 Years Of Silence, Courtesy Of Army Doctor

Village Of Flute Makers In Bihar Symbolizes Social Interdependence On Janamashtmi

Interview | Vocalist Jashan Bhumkar On Reimagining Raag Megh Malhar As A Modern Indie-Pop Song For Monsoon

Empty Tables In Kashmir: Employment and Business Suffer After Rotten Meat Seizures

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.