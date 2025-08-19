Haldwani: For the last four years, a tigress in the Surai range of Uttarakhand's Terai East Forest Division has been fighting a daily battle to raise her three little cubs. Visually disturbing images of the big cat, which show an iron wire wrapped around the upper part of her abdomen, evoke the spirit of yesteryear Bollywood film 'Mother India', depicting a mother's struggle against all odds to raise her children through many trials and tribulations.

While the forest officials had earlier planned to tranquilise and free the tigress from the trap, the operation was halted because the three cubs, aged one-and-a-half years, were completely dependent on her. The officials are now waiting for the cubs to separate naturally so that without risking their survival, the tigress can be treated and freed from the poachers' noose.

Uttarakhand's 'Mother India' Tigress: Entangled In Iron Wire For 4 Years, Forest Dept Plans Rescue Once Cubs Separate (ETV Bharat)

DFO (Terai Eastern Forest Division) Himanshu Bagri said the tigress is healthy and is under constant supervision of the range officials. "We had to halt tranquilisation and rescue attempt earlier because the cubs needed her (tigress). She is under round-the-clock monitoring through camera trap," Bagri said.

On her painful and bizarre condition, the divisional forest officer said that since 2021, a portion of the iron wire laid by poachers is distinctly visible in the upper abdomen and the flesh around her stomach has thinned and reduced in size. The effect was less noticeable when she weighed less, but the tight iron wire has gripped more as her weight increased after giving birth.

Despite the pain, the tigress is able to hunt, is healthy, and cares for her cubs every moment. DFO Bagri said a photo-video of the entangled wire went viral four years ago, after which the forest department ensured that camera traps are continuously monitoring movement of the big cat. "The tigress is healthy, capable of hunting in the forest, and is raising her children," he said.

As per the plans of the department, once the cubs separate in a few days, due permission will be sought from the administration to tranquilise the tigress and cut the iron noose.