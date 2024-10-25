Section 163 Imposed In Uttarkashi After Protest Against Mosque Takes Violent Turn

Uttarkashi: Section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code has been moved by District Magistrate Meherban Singh Bisht to implement prohibitory orders here commencing late evening of October 24, till further announcements.

This step comes after several people, including police personnel, were injured after a rally taken out by right-wing groups questioning the legality of a mosque turned violent here in Uttarakhand on Thursday, October 24, 2024. Angry protesters threw stones at the police, who in turn took to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd and restore peace in the area.

As per this section, no person will be able to enter the border with any kind of sharp weapon or firearm such as a lathi, danda, knife, spear in the prohibited area. Security personnel deployed for peace and order, and handicapped/disabled employees engaged in government duty who need a stick to walk, will be exempted from this restriction.

Restrictions of prohibitory order:

There will be a complete ban on gatherings of five or more persons in the prohibited area. There will be a ban on holding public meetings/processions, rallies and public meetings within the prohibitory area. There will be a complete ban on the use of any type of loudspeaker in the prohibited area. No person in the prohibitory area will use abusive language or abusive or provocative words towards anyone nor will raise such slogans which hurt anyone's sentiments or there is a possibility of breach of peace. There will be a ban on transporting/keeping flammable substances, weapons and any such material in the prohibition area, which can harm human life or public property. No person will be able to enter the above-mentioned area with any such material or carry out any such activity which has any kind of adverse effect on peace law and order. Any kind of rumours/misleading information/propaganda through social media and electronic media and efforts to spread communal, mutual hatred or public unrest among specific communities are prohibited. Cultural, and political programmes of any kind will not be organised. Violation of the prohibition order will be a punishable offence under section 223 BNSK.

Markets remained closed in Uttarkashi, Dunda, Bhatwadi and Joshiyada in support of the ‘Jan Akrosh’ rally organised by Sanyukt Hindu Sangathan on Thursday. The protesters alleged that the mosque built in the Barahat area was an illegal construction on government land.

However, the district administration defended itself by saying that the mosque is old and built on the land of the people of the Muslim community. Uttarkashi SP Amit Srivastava said, “The incident took place at around 2.30 pm. The route of the protest was already decided and barricading was set. However, the protesters demanded to go towards the mosque."

In order to halt the protestors from creating a commotion, the administration put up barricades on the Gangotri National Highway towards Bhatwadi. There was a heated argument between the protesters and the police to remove this barricading but the police did not permit them to do so.