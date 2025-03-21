Uttarakhand: Missing Tourist From Delhi Found Dead In Damaged Car Lying In Gorge

Pauri: Five days after a tourist from Delhi went missing, his decomposed body was recovered from a damaged car lying in a deep gorge in the Ghattu Gad area of Pauri district, police said on Friday.

Vinayak Bali (26) had come to visit the Ghattu Gad area with his friends on March 13 and was staying in a resort there near Laxman Jhula, Inspector in charge of Laxman Jhula Police Station Santosh Panthwal told PTI.

According to his friends, Vinayak left for Delhi without informing anyone at around 4:00 am on March 14. He had been missing since then, and his phone was also switched off. A search for him was launched after Tikshika Naval, a resident of Keshav Puram, Delhi, lodged a missing report at Laxman Jhula Police Station, Inspector Santosh Panthwal said.

His body was found in a damaged car lying in a gorge between Ghattu Gad and Paya village on Wednesday, the official said. The body had decomposed significantly, and Vinayak was identified with the help of the anklets he was wearing. The car reportedly met with an accident, killing Vinayak. Drones were used to trace the car, the official added.