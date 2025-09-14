Uttarakhand: Miscreant Who Shot At Haryana Police SI In Haridwar Ends Life In Dehradun
According to police, the accused hiding at his relative's house at Laxmanpur chowk ended his life when a team of police came to arrest him.
Published : September 14, 2025 at 7:07 PM IST
Dehradun: The absconding miscreant who fired at the Haryana Police Inspector in Uttarakhand's Haridwar allegedly died by suicide in capital Dehradun on Sunday, police said.
According to the police, the accused Sunil Kapoor ended his life at his relatives' house near Laxmanpur Chowk in Dehradun when a joint team of Haryana Police and Uttarakhand Police came to arrest him.
The accused's family members said that Kapoor wanted to self harm on Sunday morning. But he calmed down after the family convinced him. Also, talks were going on with the lawyer and a plan was being made to make Kapoor surrender in the court, the family said. But since it was Sunday, he could not surrender and shortly after that Haryana Police and Uttarakhand Police raided his house.
SSP Ajay Singh said that Haryana Police had tried to catch the accused in Haridwar on Saturday in another case lodged against him in September last year. But the accused opened fire on the police in which a Haryana SI Surendra was hit by two bullets leaving him injured. The injured SI was admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh Hospital by Haryana Police where he is undergoing treatment.
On inputs that the accused was hiding at his relative's house in Laxmanpur chowk, a joint team of police reached the spot to arrest Kapoor, who ended his life, added the SSP. The police have sent the body for postmortem while further proceedings are going on in the case.
According to the police, in September 2024, the deceased Sunil Kapoor had accused the SP of Jind in Haryana of sexual exploitation. Kapoor is accused of having lodged a complaint on behalf of fake women alleging sexual exploitation by the SP Jind. But when an investigation was conducted against the SP, fake signatures of women were found in the complaint letter, police said. A case was registered against the accused Kapoor. Since then, Jind Police have been searching for the accused.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
