Uttarakhand: Miscreant Who Shot At Haryana Police SI In Haridwar Ends Life In Dehradun

Dehradun: The absconding miscreant who fired at the Haryana Police Inspector in Uttarakhand's Haridwar allegedly died by suicide in capital Dehradun on Sunday, police said.

According to the police, the accused Sunil Kapoor ended his life at his relatives' house near Laxmanpur Chowk in Dehradun when a joint team of Haryana Police and Uttarakhand Police came to arrest him.

The accused's family members said that Kapoor wanted to self harm on Sunday morning. But he calmed down after the family convinced him. Also, talks were going on with the lawyer and a plan was being made to make Kapoor surrender in the court, the family said. But since it was Sunday, he could not surrender and shortly after that Haryana Police and Uttarakhand Police raided his house.

SSP Ajay Singh said that Haryana Police had tried to catch the accused in Haridwar on Saturday in another case lodged against him in September last year. But the accused opened fire on the police in which a Haryana SI Surendra was hit by two bullets leaving him injured. The injured SI was admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh Hospital by Haryana Police where he is undergoing treatment.