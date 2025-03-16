Uttarakhand Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal Resigns Amid Backlash Over 'Pahadi' Remark

Dehradun: Uttarakhand cabinet minister Prem Chand Aggarwal has resigned in the wake of political tension escalating over his controversial remark on 'pahadis' (hill people).

Aggarwal, a four-time MLA from Rishikesh, held the parliamentary affairs and finance departments. He informed about his decision to resign from his post at a press conference on Sunday. Prior to his resignation, he paid his tributes at the Shaheed Smarak in Muzaffarnagar.

During the Assembly session on February 21, Aggarwal had said that Uttarakhand was not created solely for the 'pahadis'. The Speaker had immediately asked members from using divisive language, saying all residents of Uttarakhand are Uttarakhandis.

Aggarwal's remark had triggered controversy with opposition members and common people terming it as an insult to the hill people. After this, Aggarwal had apologised in the Assembly and expressed regret, saying his statement had been twisted.

Also, he was summoned to the BJP party headquarters and state BJP president Mahendra Bhatt and general secretary (organisation) Ajey Kumar held discussions with him. Later, Bhatt said that Aggarwal had assured not to make such remarks and had also expressed regret. The party had asked its members to refrain from making controversial statements and to preserve social harmony.

Meanwhile, protests were held across the state against Aggarwal. A Pahadi Swabhiman rally was also organised in Gairsain in protest. Apart from expressing regret in Assembly, Aggarwal had gone to the banks of river Ganga and sought an apology.