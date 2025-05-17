Uttarakhand: Military Police Station In Dehradun Targeted In Cyber Attack

Dehradun: The Military Police Station under the Clement Town area in Uttarakhand came under a cyber attack with hackers sending suspicious messages containing APK files, reportedly linked to Pakistan, police said on Saturday.

According to the complaint by Muzammil Ahmed of the Division Provost Unit, Clement Town, the Military Police Station received the troubling messages on May 4 and 5. The messages were aimed at obtaining security-related information.

On the first day, the messages included incomplete texts and APK files featuring references to both Pakistan and India. The following day, another message was received, labelling an APK file as "New SOP and Policy May 2025." The messages came from different numbers on both days.

Since the files were not downloaded, the military's systems were not compromised. Considering it an attempt at a cyber attack, the officials informed the police. The Cyber Police Station subsequently registered a zero FIR and transferred the case to the Clementtown Police Station. The investigation has been assigned to the Inspector in charge of Patel Nagar Kotwali.

"Based on the Army's complaint and the initial report from the cyber police, we have registered a case against unknown individuals under various sections, including the IT Act," said Pramod Kumar, SP City. The police are investigating the mobile numbers used to send messages.