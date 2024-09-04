ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Man Shoots Pregnant Sister To Death For Marrying Against Family's Wishes

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Sep 4, 2024, 4:07 PM IST

Angry with his sister for marrying against her family's wishes, a man shot her dead and threatened to kill her husband. A case has been registered and police are searching for the accused.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Rudrapur (Uttarakhand): A man shot his seven-month pregnant sister to death in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district for marrying against their wishes.

The heart-wrenching incident took place in Bajpur of Udham Singh Nagar. Based on the complaint of the victim's husband, a case was registered and a search is on for the accused.

In his police complaint, Pawan Kumar, a resident of Mahuva Dali Post village in Dhankiya police station of Bajpur told that he had a love marriage with Sonam, resident of Jagatpura village in Kashipur police station area on December 4, 2023. Sonam's family was not happy with her marriage and her elder brother, Rajiv had also threatened her, Pawan alleged.

He said that his pregnant wife had gone to a nearby field to defecate on Tuesday when Rajiv shot her dead. Pawan's niece had accompanied Sonam to the feild and when she saw the accused approaching them, she informed her aunt. Seeing her brother coming towards them, Sonam started to run towards her homebut her brother pushed her to the field and fired at her, Pawan said.

Upon hearing the sound of firing, Pawan ran to the spot but the accused tried to shoot at him as well. After which, he fled to his uncle's house to save himself. The accused searched for him and when he could not find him anywhere, he fled from the spot after threatening to kill him.

On information, police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. ASP Kashipur Abhay Singh said that a case of murder has been registered against the victim's elder brother Rajiv and police are raiding all hideouts.

