ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Man Shoots Pregnant Sister To Death For Marrying Against Family's Wishes

Rudrapur (Uttarakhand): A man shot his seven-month pregnant sister to death in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district for marrying against their wishes.

The heart-wrenching incident took place in Bajpur of Udham Singh Nagar. Based on the complaint of the victim's husband, a case was registered and a search is on for the accused.

In his police complaint, Pawan Kumar, a resident of Mahuva Dali Post village in Dhankiya police station of Bajpur told that he had a love marriage with Sonam, resident of Jagatpura village in Kashipur police station area on December 4, 2023. Sonam's family was not happy with her marriage and her elder brother, Rajiv had also threatened her, Pawan alleged.

He said that his pregnant wife had gone to a nearby field to defecate on Tuesday when Rajiv shot her dead. Pawan's niece had accompanied Sonam to the feild and when she saw the accused approaching them, she informed her aunt. Seeing her brother coming towards them, Sonam started to run towards her homebut her brother pushed her to the field and fired at her, Pawan said.