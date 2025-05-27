Uttarakhand Man Plots Wife's Murder To Hide Extra-Marital Affair, Police Reveal Shocking Details

Khatima: Police on Tuesday claimed to have solved the case of recovery of half-burnt body of a woman in the forest near Charubeta New Colony at Khatima in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district, following the arrest of the accused.

The woman was reportedly murdered by none other than her husband, who has now confessed to the crime.

According to police, accused Suresh Singh strangulated his wife Anita Devi to death and then attempted to destroy evidence by setting her body on fire.

A senior police official revealed that the murder was pre-planned. "The accused perpetrated the crime over suspicion that his wife had been talking to someone else for a long time. This apart, he himself was involved in an extra marital affair, which led to frequent disputes between the couple," the official stated.

Half-burnt Body Found Last Week

On May 24, Anita's charred body was found in the forest near Charubeta New Colony. Receiving information, Khatima Kotwali police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. After the identity was confirmed, victim Anita's brother Ramanand raised suspicion against his brother-in-law Suresh and lodged a complaint. Acting on the complaint, multiple police teams were formed. During the course of investigation, police questioned all family members and nearly 50 local residents, and also examined CCTV footage from the area.

Accused Tried To Mislead Police

When police took Suresh into custody based on suspicion, he tried to mislead them by claiming he was in Almora at the time of the incident and that he returned to Khatima after receiving a call about his wife's death. But after intense interrogation, he finally confessed to the crime.

Wife Opposed Extra-Marital Affair

Senior police official Manohar Singh Dasauni said accused Suresh was irked when he found his wife Anita talking to someone over phone for long periods. However, at the same time, Suresh was having an affair with another woman, which Anita discovered. When Anita opposed the relationship, Suresh decided to eliminate her, Dasauni said.

The Murder Plot

On 23 May, Suresh travelled from Almora to Haldwani by bus and then returned to Khatima at night. He patiently waited in the forest behind his house until 10 PM. Then he called up Anita and asked her to open the back door. After spending an hour at home, he took her to the forest on some pretext and strangulated her to death, police revealed.

After killing his wife, the accused returned home, took diesel kept for lighting fire, went back to the forest, poured it over the body, and set it ablaze. He threw the empty bottle at the spot and escaped from the same jungle route. Next morning, he boarded a bus to Haldwani and pretended as if he knew nothing about the incident. He acted before police and locals as if he had come to Khatima from Almora by bus after hearing the news.

Police said accused Suresh Singh has been sent to jail after being produced in the court.

