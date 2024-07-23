Uttarakhand Man Duped Of Rs 7.5 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters Posing As CBI Officers

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): In a shocking incident of crime, cyber fraudsters defrauded a person of lakhs of rupees by posing as CBI officers in Uttarakhand capital Dehradun.

The incident has come to light under Nehru Colony police station limits of Dehradun.

Based on the complaint of the victim, the police have registered a case against unknown accused and are investigating the matter.

An official said that EC Road resident Rudra Sen lodged a complaint saying that on July 3, he received a call from an unknown person, who introduced himself as an official from the Telecom Department. The caller told the complainant that his mobile number was being used by someone else, who is committing fraud which could put the complainant in trouble. The complainant said that the caller made him to talk to a person on video call, he claimed was a CBI officer, who was wearing a police uniform.

Sen said that the caller also intimidated him that an account had been opened in Delhi's Tilak Nagar bank branch based on his credentials and a defrauded amount had been deposited in it. He said that the cyber fraudsters sent photos of several notices to him on WhatsApp purportedly issued in Rudra Sen's name by CBI and RBI.

Based on the threats, the cyber thugs motivated Sen to transfer Rs 7.57 to their account in the guise of account verification. While depositing the money, one of the accused of the gang also kept the victim's wife engaged on the phone for 2 hours, the complainant said.

Dalanwala police station in-charge Manoj Mainwal said that on the basis of the complaint of the victim, a case has been registered against the unknown accused and the police is investigating the matter. Also, the accounts in which the victim deposited the money are being investigated, the police officer said.