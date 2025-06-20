ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Man Becomes Police Officer In Canada

Deepak went to Canada with his father and completed his education there. He has been selected as a police officer in Canada.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 20, 2025 at 5:21 PM IST

Tehri: Deepak Raturi, a resident of Uttarakhand’s Tehri, has been selected as a police officer in Canada. He has been selected for the Canadian Police after a tough competition.

Deepak is a native of Syura Basar village in Bhilangana block of Tehri district, and his father, Jagat Ram Raturi, works as a chef in a hotel in Canada.

In 2011, Deepak went to Canada with his father and completed his education there. He was connected to his village, Syura Basar and kept visiting the village from time to time. The villagers of Syura Basar said that Deepak's success has inspired the youth. His family said that Deepak had always pledged to do social service and bring glory to Uttarakhand in the country and abroad.

Raturi said that his son has always been hardworking and ambitious. He said, "We are proud of our son. He has achieved this position with his hard work."

The people of the village have also congratulated Deepak's family on his success. Also, they have expressed hope that he will reach new heights in the future.

