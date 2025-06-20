ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Man Becomes Police Officer In Canada

Tehri: Deepak Raturi, a resident of Uttarakhand’s Tehri, has been selected as a police officer in Canada. He has been selected for the Canadian Police after a tough competition.

Deepak is a native of Syura Basar village in Bhilangana block of Tehri district, and his father, Jagat Ram Raturi, works as a chef in a hotel in Canada.

In 2011, Deepak went to Canada with his father and completed his education there. He was connected to his village, Syura Basar and kept visiting the village from time to time. The villagers of Syura Basar said that Deepak's success has inspired the youth. His family said that Deepak had always pledged to do social service and bring glory to Uttarakhand in the country and abroad.