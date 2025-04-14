Uttarakhand Man Attacks Wife With Screwdriver, Hammer For Giving Birth To Girl; Arrested

Kashipur: A woman from Kashipur in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district was attacked by her husband with a screwdriver and hammer for giving birth to a girl, her parents complained.

The incident that took last month came to the surface after a video of the woman being brutally beaten up went viral on social media. A case was registered at IIT police station and the accused was arrested.

Harjinder Kaur alleged that her husband, Yogesh Kumar, and in-laws started torturing her for dowry three months after their marriage in November 2022 and the situation aggravated after she gave birth to a girl. Her daughter is aged one and a half years.

Harjinder's father, Jarnail Singh, a resident of Jaspur lodged a complaint at IIT police station against his son-in-law. He told police that his daughter and granddaughter were brutally beaten up and turned out of the house sometime back. Since then, the woman had been living at her parent's house with her daughter.

On March 29, Yogesh asked Harjinder to take her belongings from home or else he would sell those away. After this, she went to her in-laws house with her 14-year-old brother to get back her goods.

Harjinder said after reaching home, Yogesh took her inside the room and locked the door from inside. He attacked Harjinder with a screwdriver and hammer, leaving her severely injured. Hearing her screaming, neighbours came to the house and rescued her after breaking open the door. After this, she was admitted to a hospital.

Meanwhile Yogesh has accused his wife of bringing youths home, who had beaten her. The woman argued that the video shows clearly as to who is beating whom.

CO Kashipur Deepak Singh said a case was registered in the ITI police station area on March 30 on the basis of a complaint by the victim's father. Doctors' statements were taken and the victim's medical report examined, he said adding, further investigation is on and the accused has been taken into custody.