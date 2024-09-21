ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Congress Leaders Detained During March To CM's Residence In Dehradun

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Police on Saturday detained over 30 workers and leaders of the Congress during Mahila Pradesh Congress's march towards Chief Minister's residence in protest against the alleged surge in incidents of crime against women in the state.

State Congress leaders joined the women's wing of the party that took out a protest rally in Dehradun today. Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, Congress State President Karan Mahra, Leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya, Deputy Leader of Opposition Bhuvan Kapri, former State President Ganesh Godiyal, former Cabinet Minister Harak Singh Rawat took part in the protest.

During which, hundreds of party workers and senior leaders marched towards the CM's residence under the leadership of Uttarakhand Congress Mahila Morcha State President Jyoti Rautela, raising slogans against the BJP government. The rally passed through the Congress Bhawan on Rajpur Road and reached Dilaram Chowk before arriving at Hathi Barkala.

Mahila Pradesh Congress workers clash with police:

Police had set up a barricade at Hathi Barkala and a huge contingent of personnel was present here. When the Congress workers saw the barricades they sat on the road in protest and some of them staged a street play on the rising incidents of crime in the state. When the street play ended, the Mahila Pradesh Congress workers rose and tried to climb the barricades amid loud slogans against the government.

A heated argument ensued between the Congress workers and the police after the latter stopped them from marching ahead towards the CM's residence. Some women leaders clashed with police and a few of them alleged that their clothes were torn-off during the incident.

Police detain over 30 protesters: