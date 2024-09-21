Uttarakhand: Congress Leaders Detained During March To CM's Residence In Dehradun

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Police on Saturday detained over 30 workers and leaders of the Congress during Mahila Pradesh Congress's march towards Chief Minister's residence in protest against the alleged surge in incidents of crime against women in the state.
State Congress leaders joined the women's wing of the party that took out a protest rally in Dehradun today. Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, Congress State President Karan Mahra, Leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya, Deputy Leader of Opposition Bhuvan Kapri, former State President Ganesh Godiyal, former Cabinet Minister Harak Singh Rawat took part in the protest.
During which, hundreds of party workers and senior leaders marched towards the CM's residence under the leadership of Uttarakhand Congress Mahila Morcha State President Jyoti Rautela, raising slogans against the BJP government. The rally passed through the Congress Bhawan on Rajpur Road and reached Dilaram Chowk before arriving at Hathi Barkala.
Mahila Pradesh Congress workers clash with police:
Police had set up a barricade at Hathi Barkala and a huge contingent of personnel was present here. When the Congress workers saw the barricades they sat on the road in protest and some of them staged a street play on the rising incidents of crime in the state. When the street play ended, the Mahila Pradesh Congress workers rose and tried to climb the barricades amid loud slogans against the government.
A heated argument ensued between the Congress workers and the police after the latter stopped them from marching ahead towards the CM's residence. Some women leaders clashed with police and a few of them alleged that their clothes were torn-off during the incident.
Police detain over 30 protesters:
More than 30 workers and party leaders, including Congress state president Karan Mahara, former cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat, Congress spokesperson Garima, State President of Mahila Congress Jyoti Rautela, Congress spokesperson Sheeshpal Bisht and others, were detained in this connection.
Congress leaders slams state government:
Former CM Rawat, who took part in the protest, slammed the state government over women's safety and security. Alleging that the government has failed to provide security to women, Rawat said that crimes against women are increasing in Uttarakhand and justice has not been served in Ankita Bhandari case.
Rawat also alleged that the government is protecting a so-called VIP in the Ankita murder case. After this, atrocities were committed against daughters inside ISBTs in Almora, Champawat, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Dehradun districts, he said alleging that the fight is not only of Mahila Congress, but of women who have been victims of harassment by BJP leaders.
State Congress president Karan Mahara said that incidents of rape, harassment and atrocities against women are rising in the state but the government has failed to stop the atrocities against women.
