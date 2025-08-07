ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Landslides: Maharashtra Govt Contacts 120 Tourists, 31 Unreachable

Houses buried under debris following flash floods triggered by a cloudburst, in Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025. ( PTI )

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is in constant touch with the Uttarakhand administration after landslides and flash floods in Dharali area of Uttarkashi district there left 151 tourists from the western state stranded, officials said on Thursday.

The disaster struck the ecologically fragile area in the northern state on Tuesday afternoon. So far, 120 of these tourists have been contacted and they are reported to be safe at an Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp, they said.

Maharashtra Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar spoke to his Uttarakhand counterpart Anand Bardhan requesting all necessary assistance in locating the remaining 31 tourists and facilitating their return.

Tourists yet to be contacted include individuals from Thane (5), Solapur (4), Ahilyanagar (1), Nashik (4), Malegaon (3), Charkop-Kandivali (6), Mumbai suburbs (6), and Titwala (2), the officials said.

"Due to cloudy weather, poor mobile connectivity, and lack of charging facilities, communication with the remaining tourists has been disrupted. Bardhan assured Kumar that efforts are underway to trace them and ensure their safety," an official said.

Kumar chaired a review meeting at the state disaster management control room, which was attended by Additional Chief Secretary for Relief and Rehabilitation Sonia Sethi, and Disaster Management Director Dr Bhalchandra Chavan, among others.

Kumar urged families of the tourists not to panic, stating that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is personally monitoring the situation and is in touch with Uttarakhand officials. Arrangements are being planned to bring back the tourists by rail or air transport.