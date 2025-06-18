Uttarakhand Landslide: 2 Killed, 3 Injured After Being Hit By Boulders On Kedarnath Trek Route

Rudraprayag: Two persons were killed and three others injured on Wednesday after boulders collapsed on the walking route of Kedarnath in Uttarakhand following a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall. The injured were rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment.

This comes two days after a person died on the Kedarnath trek route due to the landslide.

According to police, debris and boulders fell from the top of a hill near Jangalchatti ghat on the Kedarnath Dham trek route at around 11.20 am. Five persons were hit by the boulders. On information, a police team along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel posted at the Jangalchatti outpost reached the spot and launched an immediate rescue operation.

After being hit by the boulders, some people fell into the ditch and were rescued by the team. "Among the three injured, a woman has minor injuries and two men are in serious condition. All the injured have been referred to Gaurikund," an official said.

Two persons were killed in the mishap and their identities are being ascertained, he added. Presently, movement of pilgrims is closely monitored by the police.

The weather office has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in many districts of Uttarakhand and rainfall has been predicted this week.