Five Missing After Landslide Demolishes Half A Dozen Homes In Uttarakhand

File image of a man walking near a house partially buried under mud, in the aftermath of a cloudburst triggered by heavy rains, in Dehradun, Uttarakhand on Wednesday, ( PTI )

Chamoli: At least five people have been reported missing after a cloudburst triggered by torrential rains struck Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, leaving behind a trail of destruction. The sudden downpour late Wednesday night caused heavy debris flow in Nanda Nagar, reducing six buildings to rubble.

Teams from the SDRF, NDRF, and the Public Works Department have been deployed, with JCB machines and other equipment pressed into service to clear debris and aid relief efforts. Two people were pulled out alive from the debris, while search and rescue operations continue despite extremely adverse conditions. A medical team accompanied by three ambulances has been rushed to the site, officials confirmed.

However, relentless rain and difficult terrain are severely hampering rescue efforts. The weather department has also issued a warning of more heavy rainfall in the coming days across Chamoli. Locals reported that several residents are still believed to be trapped inside their homes following the cloudburst. Authorities have deployed teams on the ground to locate the missing, even as the threat of further landslides looms large.