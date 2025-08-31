Uttarakhand: Lake Formation in Syanachatti Triggers Panic, Yamuna River Swells

Uttarkashi: Incessant rains in the upper reaches of Uttarakhand have once again triggered a crisis in Syanachatti, where a temporary lake formed on Sunday. Gushing waters entered homes and shops, triggering panic among residents along the Yamunotri Highway.

The situation further worsened after uprooted trees got stuck on the bridge, obstructing the river’s flow. “The fast current of the Yamuna has become a big danger for Syanachatti town. The river has reached the second floor of Kalandi Hotel and is now moving towards the parking area,” said Shailendra Singh Rana, a local.

District Magistrate Prashant Arya rushed to the spot to review the situation. Meanwhile, three machines from the Irrigation Department are working around the clock to channelise the river. "Continuous rains are bringing debris into the Kupda Gad stream, leading to repeated lake formation. The blockage will be cleared soon to normalise the flow,” said assistant engineer Rakesh Bijalwan.

This is not the first time Syanachatti has faced such a crisis. The same problem had surfaced before the June 28 Dharali disaster, and worsened on August 21 when heavy debris again blocked the Yamuna’s course. Though the temporary lake had emptied naturally the next day, fluctuating water levels since August 24 have kept locals on edge.

Relief material for disaster-affected

The disaster in the Tharali area of ​​Chamoli district of Uttarakhand has disrupted the lives of the villagers. Prayas Seva Sanstha of Ramnagar is sending help to the people affected by floods and landslides. So far, 200 bags of rations and essential items have been sent to Tharali by the organisation. These bags contain all the daily useful items, including rice, flour, pulses, oil, turmeric, salt, coriander, and chilli. Former MLA Ranjit Singh Rawat left for Tharali with relief material.