Uttarakhand: Kumaon Woman First To Register Live-In Relationship Under Uniform Civil Code

Uttarakhand: Kumaon Woman First To Register Live-In Relationship Under Uniform Civil Code (Representational Image/ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 5, 2025 at 5:52 PM IST

Haldwani: A woman from the rural Kumaon division here has become the first person in Uttarakhand to officially register her live-in relationship under the newly-implemented Uniform Civil Code (UCC), eventually setting a legal and social precedent in the state.

Along with compulsory registration of marriages, the new law also mandates unmarried couples to register if they wished to live together. Three months after the government adopted and enforced the UCC, the first case of registration of live-in relationship has surfaced from interior pocket of Kumaon, with the registration process facilitated by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM).

SDM Paritosh Verma said, "The woman is a widow and has a child. She completed the registration process with her partner on Friday. This is the first case from Kumaon division."

It is worthwhile to mention here that on January 27, 2025, Uttarakhand became the first Indian state to adopt the Uniform Civil Code, post which it was made mandatory to register for live-in relationships. For registration, live-in couples have to apply online. The process of accepting or rejecting the application has to be completed by the authorities within 30 days.

Under the Uniform Civil Code, in urban areas, the responsibility of granting legal recognition to live-in relationships lies with the Municipal Commissioner (Registrar), while in rural areas, the SDM oversees the entire registration process.

Following registration, the Registrar issues a receipt to the couples, which can be used to rent a house, hostel or for PG accomodation. However, the Registrar is required to share the information with the parents or guardians of the couple. UCC also includes provisions for legal recognition of children born in live-in relationships, and the child will enjoy the same rights as biological children born within marriage.

In case a couple does not register for live-in relationship, legal action would be taken against them. Those couples who fail to register are likely to face six months imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000 or both. Hence, the government has made it mandatory for live-in couples to compulsorily register on the UCC portal to stay together.

