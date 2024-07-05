Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Highway Tunnel Caves In Amid Heavy Rains

Rudraprayag: Amid overnight heavy rain in Uttarakhand, the tunnel along the Kedarnath Highway in Rudraprayag district of the state has collapsed bringing vehicular traffic to a grinding halt and leaving the pilgrims to Kedarnath Dham high and dry.

An official said that the 60 meter long tunnel located at Rudraprayag Sangam of Kedarnath highway has been closed after it caved in amid heavy overnight rains leaving the tunnel blocked. Due to the tunnel closure, the locals and pilgrims to the Kedarnath Dham will have to take a detour and travel an additional distance of 5 km. The district administration has taken up the tunnel restoration work by pressing men and machinery into service. The tunnel was constructed in the year 1952 to connect Kedarghati with the district headquarters for traffic facility.

Councilor Surendra Rawat confirmed that the tunnel located at Sangam connecting Kedarnath Dham with Kedarghati has been closed. “A lot of debris and boulders have fallen from the hill here. Due to this, a big hole has formed in the tunnel and movement of traffic has stopped. The water level of the rivers has increased. People living on the river banks are being asked to be cautious,” he said.

Alaknanda River In Spate: The heavy rains have disrupted normal life in the state with the movement of people affected due to water-logging in low lying areas. Due to the rain in Badrinath area, the water level of Alaknanda river has increased substantially submerging ghats and Shiva idol under Belni bridge keeping the administration on toes.