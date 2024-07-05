ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Highway Tunnel Caves In Amid Heavy Rains

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 5, 2024, 1:01 PM IST

Sources said that the the tunnel was closed for vehicular traffic after it caved in forcing the locals and pilgrims to the Kedarnath Dham to take a detour. The heavy rains in the Himalayan state has disrupted normal life due to waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Kedarnath highway tunnel collapses amid heavy rains in Uttarakhand
Kedarnath highway tunnel collapses amid heavy rains in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

Rudraprayag: Amid overnight heavy rain in Uttarakhand, the tunnel along the Kedarnath Highway in Rudraprayag district of the state has collapsed bringing vehicular traffic to a grinding halt and leaving the pilgrims to Kedarnath Dham high and dry.

An official said that the 60 meter long tunnel located at Rudraprayag Sangam of Kedarnath highway has been closed after it caved in amid heavy overnight rains leaving the tunnel blocked. Due to the tunnel closure, the locals and pilgrims to the Kedarnath Dham will have to take a detour and travel an additional distance of 5 km. The district administration has taken up the tunnel restoration work by pressing men and machinery into service. The tunnel was constructed in the year 1952 to connect Kedarghati with the district headquarters for traffic facility.

Councilor Surendra Rawat confirmed that the tunnel located at Sangam connecting Kedarnath Dham with Kedarghati has been closed. “A lot of debris and boulders have fallen from the hill here. Due to this, a big hole has formed in the tunnel and movement of traffic has stopped. The water level of the rivers has increased. People living on the river banks are being asked to be cautious,” he said.

Alaknanda River In Spate: The heavy rains have disrupted normal life in the state with the movement of people affected due to water-logging in low lying areas. Due to the rain in Badrinath area, the water level of Alaknanda river has increased substantially submerging ghats and Shiva idol under Belni bridge keeping the administration on toes.

  1. Read more: Heavy Rains Paralyse Uttarakhand's Kumaon Region; Railway Tracks Submerged, Roads Blocked
  2. 32 Killed In Landslides, Road Accidents In Last 15 Days In Uttarakhand

Rudraprayag: Amid overnight heavy rain in Uttarakhand, the tunnel along the Kedarnath Highway in Rudraprayag district of the state has collapsed bringing vehicular traffic to a grinding halt and leaving the pilgrims to Kedarnath Dham high and dry.

An official said that the 60 meter long tunnel located at Rudraprayag Sangam of Kedarnath highway has been closed after it caved in amid heavy overnight rains leaving the tunnel blocked. Due to the tunnel closure, the locals and pilgrims to the Kedarnath Dham will have to take a detour and travel an additional distance of 5 km. The district administration has taken up the tunnel restoration work by pressing men and machinery into service. The tunnel was constructed in the year 1952 to connect Kedarghati with the district headquarters for traffic facility.

Councilor Surendra Rawat confirmed that the tunnel located at Sangam connecting Kedarnath Dham with Kedarghati has been closed. “A lot of debris and boulders have fallen from the hill here. Due to this, a big hole has formed in the tunnel and movement of traffic has stopped. The water level of the rivers has increased. People living on the river banks are being asked to be cautious,” he said.

Alaknanda River In Spate: The heavy rains have disrupted normal life in the state with the movement of people affected due to water-logging in low lying areas. Due to the rain in Badrinath area, the water level of Alaknanda river has increased substantially submerging ghats and Shiva idol under Belni bridge keeping the administration on toes.

  1. Read more: Heavy Rains Paralyse Uttarakhand's Kumaon Region; Railway Tracks Submerged, Roads Blocked
  2. 32 Killed In Landslides, Road Accidents In Last 15 Days In Uttarakhand

TAGGED:

RUDRAPRAYAG RAIN AND LANDSLIDEUTTARAKHAND RAINSUTTARAKHAND WEATHERRUDRAPRAYAG TUNNEL RAINS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Why Bilateral Trade Will Be An Important Issue Of Discussion During India-Russia Annual Summit

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.