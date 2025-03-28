ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Old Walking Path For Kedarnath Dham Yatra Being Reconstructed

The Public Works Department is reconstructing the old walking path for the Kedarnath Dham.

File photo of Kedarnath Dham (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 28, 2025, 7:29 PM IST

Dehradun: The old walking path in the Kedarnath Dham, which was washed away in the 2013 floods that hit Uttarakhand, is being reconstructed.

It is being considered that when the Chardham Yatra starts, pilgrims will go the the Kedarnath Dham using this route. This route is more convenient and safe for the pilgrims. And so the Public Works Department (PWD) is rebuilding the route on a war footing. The Chardham Yatra will commence from April 30 in Uttarakhand.

"The work was started after all necessary permissions were obtained by the PWD. However there are several challenges for the PWD as it is on a high altitude. The biggest challenge is snowfall. The workers first removed the snow and then started work. Machines were also used to remove stones and boulders, which were getting in the way," said PWD Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

The route from Rambada to Kedarnath is 7 kilometers and it was damaged in the 2013 floods. After it, a new route was constructed, which is being used by the pilgrims. It is understood that the distance for the pilgrims would be reduced by 3 or 4 kilometers.

Experts are of the opinion that there would be fewer dangers of avalanches on the old routes. "The old route has been there since the ages and comparatively, it is safer and convenient," said Professor SP Sati, an expert on the environment.

The number of devotees visiting Kedarnath is increasing. Once operational, the old route will ease the pressure on the new route as both routes can be used to reach the temple, which is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas.

