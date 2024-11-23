ETV Bharat / state

Kedarnath Bypoll: BJP's Asha Nautiyal Takes Early Lead

BJP's Asha Nautiyal leads Congress's Manoj Rawat by over 3000 votes in Kedarnath bypoll, following the death of BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat in July.

BJP's Asha Nautiyal leads Congress's Manoj Rawat by over 1000 votes in Kedarnath bypoll, following the death of BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat in July.
Polling officials at a counting center during the counting of votes for the Kedarnath Assembly by-election (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 3 minutes ago

Dehradun: In the ongoing bypolls for the Kedarnath assembly seat, BJP's Asha Nautiyal has taken an early lead, surpassing Congress's Manoj Rawat by over 3000 votes at the end of the sixth round of counting. Nautiyal, who is contesting in the wake of the death of BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat in July, has emerged as the front-runner in the race, marking a strong performance for the ruling party.

While Nautiyal polled 13,696 votes, Rawat got 10,633, the data showed. Independent candidate Tribhuvan Singh is trailing in the third place with 8,471. He was in the second spot in the first, fourth and fifth rounds of counting and was taken over by Rawat.

The bypoll was necessitated following following the death of Shail Rani Rawat and the election was held on November 20 to fill the vacant seat in the state assembly.

The counting of votes began at 8 am on Saturday, with tight security measures in place at the counting centres in Kedarnath. the results are being keenly watched.

Dehradun: In the ongoing bypolls for the Kedarnath assembly seat, BJP's Asha Nautiyal has taken an early lead, surpassing Congress's Manoj Rawat by over 3000 votes at the end of the sixth round of counting. Nautiyal, who is contesting in the wake of the death of BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat in July, has emerged as the front-runner in the race, marking a strong performance for the ruling party.

While Nautiyal polled 13,696 votes, Rawat got 10,633, the data showed. Independent candidate Tribhuvan Singh is trailing in the third place with 8,471. He was in the second spot in the first, fourth and fifth rounds of counting and was taken over by Rawat.

The bypoll was necessitated following following the death of Shail Rani Rawat and the election was held on November 20 to fill the vacant seat in the state assembly.

The counting of votes began at 8 am on Saturday, with tight security measures in place at the counting centres in Kedarnath. the results are being keenly watched.

Last Updated : 3 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KEDARNATH BYPOLLKEDARNATH BYPOLL RESULTS 2024UTTARAKHAND KEDARNATH BYELECTION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.