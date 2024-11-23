Kedarnath Bypoll: BJP's Asha Nautiyal Takes Early Lead

Dehradun: In the ongoing bypolls for the Kedarnath assembly seat, BJP's Asha Nautiyal has taken an early lead, surpassing Congress's Manoj Rawat by over 3000 votes at the end of the sixth round of counting. Nautiyal, who is contesting in the wake of the death of BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat in July, has emerged as the front-runner in the race, marking a strong performance for the ruling party.

While Nautiyal polled 13,696 votes, Rawat got 10,633, the data showed. Independent candidate Tribhuvan Singh is trailing in the third place with 8,471. He was in the second spot in the first, fourth and fifth rounds of counting and was taken over by Rawat.

The bypoll was necessitated following following the death of Shail Rani Rawat and the election was held on November 20 to fill the vacant seat in the state assembly.

The counting of votes began at 8 am on Saturday, with tight security measures in place at the counting centres in Kedarnath. the results are being keenly watched.