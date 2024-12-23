Uttarakhand: Jim Corbett National Park Fully Booked For Christmas, New Year Celebrations

Ramnagar: The world-renowned Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand has become a festive hotspot, with tourist rest houses fully booked until January 5, 2025. Moreover, around 70% of the nearby hotels and resorts are also reserved, signaling a booming tourism season.

To lure visitors, resort owners and businesses near the park leave no stone unturned to prepare for Christmas and New Year celebrations. Many have decorated their properties and organised events to showcase Uttarakhand’s culture.

A tourist rest house is ready to welcome visitors near Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

Guests will experience traditional dishes, folk dances from Kumaon and Garhwal, and other activities to ensure a memorable stay. “Visitors will be introduced to local culture, and we’ve also arranged performances of folk dances,” said Sunder Singh Bisht, a general manager at a private resort. “We want tourists to leave with unforgettable memories of their time here,” he added.

A guitarist enthralls visitors at a rest house in Ramnagar, Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

For resort owner Gaurav, the response has been overwhelming. “Our resort is almost sold out,” he shared. “We’re getting great bookings for Christmas and New Year celebrations. Guests love the location and the atmosphere here.”

The tourists, both domestic and international, have expressed excitement about celebrations in the lap of nature. Pune-based tourist, Nupur Trivedi, visiting with her family, said, “We decided to celebrate Christmas and welcome the New Year at Corbett. The biodiversity and natural beauty here are unparalleled.” French tourists Alexis and Ruby were similarly enthralled, saying they were amazed by the wildlife and the overall experience.

Corbett Tiger Reserve Director Dr Saket Badola confirmed the high demand. “All rest houses in various zones are fully booked until January 5. We’ve directed our staff to ensure visitors have a comfortable and enjoyable experience,” he said.

With festive preparations in full swing and accommodations nearly sold out, Jim Corbett National Park is all set to offer a magical end to the year for its visitors.