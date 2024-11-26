ETV Bharat / state

Your Salaries Will Stop If Pollution In Ganga Doesn't: Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan Warns Engineers

Fiel - Devotees throng Har Ki Pauri to take a dip in the Ganga on Kartika Purnima, in Haridwar on Nov 15, 2024. ( ANI )

Dehradun: Neelima Garg, the Chief General Manager (CGM) of Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan, has issued a warning to engineers, stating that their salaries for the month of November will be withheld if pollution in Ganga continues. The directive comes after growing concerns over the contamination of the Ganga and its tributaries, particularly in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Dehradun districts.

Strict Action Against Polluting Sewage Plants

The pollution in the Ganga has been largely attributed to the discharge of untreated sewage from pumping stations located along its banks. Garg emphasised that if it is found that the sewage treatment plants (STPs) are discharging untreated waste into the rivers, then action will be taken against the officials concerned.

"If, by the end of November, the report shows that dirty water is being released into the Ganga or its tributaries, the salary of the officers concerned will be stopped," Garg said.

This unique step aims to hold officials accountable for the pollution that continues to damage the state's rivers. The reports highlighted rising contamination in several districts, with negligence from some STPs being a major concern.