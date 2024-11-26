Your Salaries Will Stop If Pollution In Ganga Doesn't: Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan Warns Engineers

Dehradun: Neelima Garg, the Chief General Manager (CGM) of Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan, has issued a warning to engineers, stating that their salaries for the month of November will be withheld if pollution in Ganga continues. The directive comes after growing concerns over the contamination of the Ganga and its tributaries, particularly in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Dehradun districts.
Strict Action Against Polluting Sewage Plants
The pollution in the Ganga has been largely attributed to the discharge of untreated sewage from pumping stations located along its banks. Garg emphasised that if it is found that the sewage treatment plants (STPs) are discharging untreated waste into the rivers, then action will be taken against the officials concerned.
"If, by the end of November, the report shows that dirty water is being released into the Ganga or its tributaries, the salary of the officers concerned will be stopped," Garg said.
This unique step aims to hold officials accountable for the pollution that continues to damage the state's rivers. The reports highlighted rising contamination in several districts, with negligence from some STPs being a major concern.
"Executive engineers are being constantly reminded that some sewage treatment plants are operating below the required standards. If their negligence causes pollution of rivers, they will face financial consequences," Garg added.
Pollution Crisis in Uttarakhand Rivers
Uttarakhand has long been known for its pristine rivers, but pollution is steadily worsening. Recent reports have shown that rivers in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag and other districts are becoming increasingly contaminated. This is further worsened by the negligence of sewage treatment plants.
Water Sources Under Threat
In addition to the pollution crisis, Uttarakhand faces a serious threat to its water sources. A report by the Spring and River Rejuvenation Authority (SARA) revealed that 206 rivers, streams and rivulets are on the verge of drying up, mainly due to human intervention. Rivers like Dehradun's Song River, the Gagas River in Almora and several streams in Haridwar and Nainital are facing severe depletion.
Also Read