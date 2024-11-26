Uttarakhand ITBP Jawan On Jharkhand Poll Duty Dies By Suicide In Dhanbad

Dhanbad: A jawan of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), who was deployed on Jharkhand Assembly election duty, allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday, police said. A probe has been initiated, they added.

The ITBP jawan, identified as Sandeep Kumar was a resident of Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district.

Dhanbad City SP Ajit Kumar said ITBP jawan, Sandeep Kumar, had come to Dhanbad for election duty and was posted in Binod Bihari Mahto College of Sindri Assembly constituency. He was also staying in the BBM College premises, he said.

At around 7 am on Tuesday, the jawans posted in the BBM College heard a loud gunshot and when they reached the spot, saw the jawan lying unconscious on the floor with a bullet injury on his chest.

The jawans rushed Sandeep to Shaheed Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital (SNMMCH), Dhanbad, where doctors declared him brought dead. Sandeep had sustained a bullet injury on the right side of his chest, the SP said.

Many of Sandeep's colleagues and CISF personnel were present at the spot. The body has been sent to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem while police have informed his family about the incident.

According to information received from sources, Sandeep, who was unmarried, had a dispute with his family members regarding marriage.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.