ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Issues SOPs For Eateries To Stop Food Contamination, Upto Rs 1 lakh Fine For Violators

Dehradun: Uttarakhand government has taken a tough stand on incidents of food adulteration with the Food Safety and Drug Administration department issuing a detailed SOP, including penalties ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh for the violators.

Commissioner of Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) department R Rajesh Kumar said in recent times, cases of contamination with waste in beverages and other food items have come to the fore in many areas of the state in violation of the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. He said that all food businesses will have to comply with the standards and conditions laid down in the Act.

Recently, two men were arrested in Mussoorrie for allegedly spitting into beverages before serving those to people. Also, in a video, a cook was seen spitting into dough for making rotis.

Kumar said that it is mandatory to follow all the norms related to hygiene and cleanliness in food and beverages and there is also a provision to take action against traders violating the Act.