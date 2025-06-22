ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Introduces First-of-its Kind Mobile Application To Tackle Forest Fires

DFO, Vaibhav Singh, who is the brain behind the innovation, said that 7000 forest workers will be connected on the forest fire application.

A view of forest fire in Uttarakhand
A view of forest fire in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 22, 2025 at 5:10 PM IST

1 Min Read

By Naveen Uniyal

Dehradun: In a significant innovation, which could help in tackling forest fires across the country, the Uttarakhand Forest Department has introduced a first of its kind mobile application, which is reducing the response time to the blazes by up to six hours.

The Forest Fire Application, which has been introduced for the first time in the state by the Uttarakhand Forest Department, has now become the center of curiosity for many states across the country. The Forest Survey of India, which works as the nodal agency for forest fires in the country, has also sought information about the mobile application from the state forest department.

Divulging further details about the mobile application, DFO Haridwar, Vaibhav Singh, the brain behind the application, said that the application will connect as many as 7000 forest workers on one platform, which will help in reducing the response time to forest fires by 5-6 hours.

The feedback mechanism and monitoring will now be done on one platform, which will help in effective monitoring. The app has for sure helped the Forest department and boosted its efficiency,” Singh said.

Singh had previously launched the pilot project of this application while being the DFO in Rudraprayag Division between the years 2020 and 2022. After its success, the Forest Department has now introduced it this year for launch across the state.

Singh is himself attending an international level research program for the upgrade of the forest fire application for which the Uttarakhand government has granted permission.

Read More:

  1. India’s Forests On Fire: Threat Looms Over Environment, Wildlife, And Livelihoods
  2. Forest Fire Season Almost Over, But Safety Kits Still Not In Hands Of Uttarakhand Forest Staff

By Naveen Uniyal

Dehradun: In a significant innovation, which could help in tackling forest fires across the country, the Uttarakhand Forest Department has introduced a first of its kind mobile application, which is reducing the response time to the blazes by up to six hours.

The Forest Fire Application, which has been introduced for the first time in the state by the Uttarakhand Forest Department, has now become the center of curiosity for many states across the country. The Forest Survey of India, which works as the nodal agency for forest fires in the country, has also sought information about the mobile application from the state forest department.

Divulging further details about the mobile application, DFO Haridwar, Vaibhav Singh, the brain behind the application, said that the application will connect as many as 7000 forest workers on one platform, which will help in reducing the response time to forest fires by 5-6 hours.

The feedback mechanism and monitoring will now be done on one platform, which will help in effective monitoring. The app has for sure helped the Forest department and boosted its efficiency,” Singh said.

Singh had previously launched the pilot project of this application while being the DFO in Rudraprayag Division between the years 2020 and 2022. After its success, the Forest Department has now introduced it this year for launch across the state.

Singh is himself attending an international level research program for the upgrade of the forest fire application for which the Uttarakhand government has granted permission.

Read More:

  1. India’s Forests On Fire: Threat Looms Over Environment, Wildlife, And Livelihoods
  2. Forest Fire Season Almost Over, But Safety Kits Still Not In Hands Of Uttarakhand Forest Staff

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UTTARAKHAND FOREST FIRE CASESFOREST FIRE APPLICATIONUTTARAKHAND FOREST FIRE MOBILE APPFOREST FIRE MOBILE APPUTTARAKHAND FOREST FIRE APP

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.