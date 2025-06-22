Uttarakhand Introduces First-of-its Kind Mobile Application To Tackle Forest Fires

By Naveen Uniyal

Dehradun: In a significant innovation, which could help in tackling forest fires across the country, the Uttarakhand Forest Department has introduced a first of its kind mobile application, which is reducing the response time to the blazes by up to six hours.

The Forest Fire Application, which has been introduced for the first time in the state by the Uttarakhand Forest Department, has now become the center of curiosity for many states across the country. The Forest Survey of India, which works as the nodal agency for forest fires in the country, has also sought information about the mobile application from the state forest department.

Divulging further details about the mobile application, DFO Haridwar, Vaibhav Singh, the brain behind the application, said that the application will connect as many as 7000 forest workers on one platform, which will help in reducing the response time to forest fires by 5-6 hours.

“The feedback mechanism and monitoring will now be done on one platform, which will help in effective monitoring. The app has for sure helped the Forest department and boosted its efficiency,” Singh said.

Singh had previously launched the pilot project of this application while being the DFO in Rudraprayag Division between the years 2020 and 2022. After its success, the Forest Department has now introduced it this year for launch across the state.

Singh is himself attending an international level research program for the upgrade of the forest fire application for which the Uttarakhand government has granted permission.