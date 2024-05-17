Uttarakhand: Illegal Constructions in Landslide-prone Joshimath Raise Eyebrows

Joshimath: Amid ban on constructions in Joshimath area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district in view of last year's land subsidence, illegal constructions are going on unabated in the Joshimath municipality putting life and property at risk.

In view of the land subsidence in Joshimath in January last year which left scores of houses damaged and displaced families, authorities had banned constructions in all the nine wards of Joshimath Municipality. But the latest picture is telling something else. In the latest pictures from Joshimath, the construction work is going on unabated in Joshimath town amid apathy by the authorities. Such construction work is presently being carried out in Sunil Ward of Joshimath Municipality.

When ETV Bharat contacted Joshimath SDM Chandrashekhar Vashishtha about the illegal construction work, he said that at present construction work is completely banned in all the wards of Joshimath Municipality adding the administration team “constantly keeps an eye on all the activities happening in the city”. “If anyone is found doing illegal construction, action is also taken against him,” Chandrashekhar Vashishtha said. He said that notices are being continuously issued against people carrying out illegal constructions within the jurisdiction of the municipality.

Uttarakhand Disaster Management Secretary Dr Ranjit Sinha too said that construction work has been completely banned in Joshimath on recommendations by the technical agencies in this regard. A detailed DPR has been prepared to redevelop Joshimath city in view of the threats posed by last year's landslides, he said. “Keeping all the standards in mind, the technical agencies of the Center and the State will reconstruct Joshimath city and till then the construction work in Joshimath is completely banned,” Sinha said. He said that the District Magistrate and local officials have already been informed in this regard adding action is being taken against those carrying out illegal constructions.

Joshimath hit the headlines in January 2023 when the land subsidence caused cracks in more than 800 houses and led to caving in of roads. Families in about 200 houses were evacuated on priority basis even as more than 800 houses were marked red as they were considered dangerous to live in.