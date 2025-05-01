Uttarakhand IAS Officer's Son Among ISC Toppers

Dehradun: Son of a senior bureaucrat in Uttarakhand is among the toppers of the ISC exams, results of which were declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Wednesday.

Arnav Pandey has made his school and parents proud by securing 99 percent in the class 12 board exams. Arnav said that concentration is the only key to good results and attributed his success to the support he received from his family.

Arnav plans to study computer science in California. He said that he has applied at six universities in the US of which, he is going to pursue Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the best university of California.

His father, Pankaj Pandey, is currently posted as a secretary in various departments. Happy at his son's performance, Pandey said that even though he is into civil services, he has never forced his children to pursue any particular field nor pressurised them to study.

"I am very happy that my son has scored so well in the ISC examination and will now be able to pursue his dream career at a US institute," Pandey added.

In Uttarakhand, 99.13 percent students passed the ICSE and 99.38 percent students passed ISC this year.