Uttarakhand's Travel Writer Couple, Social Activist Honoured With Padma Shri

Dehradun: Uttarakhand's Radha Behen Bhatt and Hugh and late Colin Ganzer have been awarded the Padma Shri award this year.

While Hugh and his spouse late Colin Gantzer have been awarded the Padma Shri for their contribution to literature, Radha Behen was bestowed the honour for social service. Hugh (94) is a retired officer of the Indian Navy, who travelled with Colin and engraved these journeys in his book. Colin passed away in November last year at the age of 90. The couple have written for various English magazines since their youth. They also travelled extensively and became renowned as travel writers. Both of them started writing travel articles in 1974 and in the 80s, started their series 'Looking Beyond' on Doordarshan. The couple had also written a book on Kerala for Indian Tourism Development Corporation in 1974. The couple has been honoured with many awards, including two gold awards and six national from the Pacific Asia Travel Association, apart from the National Tourism Live Time Achievement Award.

Radha Behen Bhatt, popularly known as Radha Bhabhi, a resident of Almora has been associated with several movements on various issues pertaining to the mountains of Uttarakhand. She did a padayatra back in 1957 as part of the Bhudan movement. Apart from this, her movements related to girl education, water, forest and land on the hills as well as concern for the environment have been well received and appreciated. Radha Bhabhi also played a vital role in women's empowerment as well as the anti-alcohol movement.

Radha Bhabhi left home at the age of 18 and went to Kausani, where she started teaching poor girls. Impressed by the social work of Sarla Bhabhi, a disciple of Mahatma Gandhi, she became her follower. She also worked with Vinoba Bhave in Uttar Pradesh and Assam. Radha Bhabhi participated actively in Gram Swaraj, Banjar Gaon, youth and women's empowerment and forest conservation.