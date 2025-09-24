Uttarakhand High Court Orders Solemnizing Of Marriage Under Police Protection
The boy is from Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand, and the girl is from Yamuna Nagar in Haryana
Published : September 24, 2025 at 7:22 PM IST
Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has ordered police protection for solemnizing of a marriage between a youth from the state and his girlfriend from Haryana.
A 10-year-long love story that went through many twists and turns is expected to conclude with a happy ending when the couple will exchange vows under police protection.
The High Court heard the case of the young man from Udham Singh Nagar stating that his girlfriend was being forcibly confined to her house by her family. Following the youth's petition and a previous order, the girl was produced by Haryana Police via video conferencing on Wednesday, while the complainant appeared in person before the High Court. The Court asked the girl if she wanted to marry the boy.
The girl replied in the affirmative, saying that she wanted the boy to marry her and take her away from her home. The High Court also asked her if she was under any family pressure, to which she said that she had known the boy for about ten years and she had complete trust in him. However, her family was initially unhappy with their relationship. Now, they too have agreed to their marriage, she disclosed.
The Court then questioned the girl's mother if she had any objections to their marriage. In response, she said that she had objections before, but not any longer. She said that the parents are with her. "Wherever she is happy, their happiness lies there," the girl contended.
After hearing the matter, the Court instructed the lovers to present themselves and their families at the Yamuna Nagar Police Station in Haryana a day before the wedding. The Station House Officer (SHO) at the Police Station in Yamuna Nagar will provide security for them and their families, and the wedding will take place subsequently, the High Court ordered.
It also ordered that proper security arrangements be made so that there is no disruption during the solemnizing of the wedding. The boy from Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand and the girl from Yamuna Nagar in Haryana have known each other for a decade and have been in a relationship. However, the girl's family was unhappy with their relationship and allegedly kept her confined to the house forcibly for a long time.
This led to the man approaching the Uttarakhand High Court after which the Haryana Police were ordered to present the girl in court. Following this order, the Yamuna Nagar Police presented the girl to the Court via video conferencing.