Uttarakhand High Court Orders Solemnizing Of Marriage Under Police Protection

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has ordered police protection for solemnizing of a marriage between a youth from the state and his girlfriend from Haryana.

A 10-year-long love story that went through many twists and turns is expected to conclude with a happy ending when the couple will exchange vows under police protection.

The High Court heard the case of the young man from Udham Singh Nagar stating that his girlfriend was being forcibly confined to her house by her family. Following the youth's petition and a previous order, the girl was produced by Haryana Police via video conferencing on Wednesday, while the complainant appeared in person before the High Court. The Court asked the girl if she wanted to marry the boy.

The girl replied in the affirmative, saying that she wanted the boy to marry her and take her away from her home. The High Court also asked her if she was under any family pressure, to which she said that she had known the boy for about ten years and she had complete trust in him. However, her family was initially unhappy with their relationship. Now, they too have agreed to their marriage, she disclosed.