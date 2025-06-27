ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand High Court Lifts Stay On Panchayat Elections

The court has also instructed the government to respond within three weeks to the concerns raised by petitioners regarding the reservation process.

Uttarakhand High Court
Uttarakhand High Court (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 27, 2025 at 3:29 PM IST

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court on Friday lifted its stay on the three-tier panchayat elections, directing the State Election Commission to issue a new election schedule by extending the previously announced schedule by three days.

A division bench led by the Chief Justice G Narendra made the significant ruling after hearing various petitions challenging the reservation roster implemented by the state election commission.

The Advocate General and Chief Standing Counsel, representing the government, argued that based on the Backwards Class Dedicated Commission's report, it was necessary to void the existing reservation roster and consider the current panchayat elections as the first phase.

The court has also instructed the government to respond within three weeks to the concerns raised by petitioners regarding the reservation process. Any candidate with objections can present their case to the court.

Concerns Raised Over Reservation Roster

During today's hearing, petitioners questioned the determination of reservation for block pramukh seats while not doing so for district panchayat president seats, despite both being elected similarly.

One petitioner highlighted that 63% of village sarpanch seats in the Doiwala block of Dehradun were reserved, arguing that the prolonged representation of the same class in many reserved seats violates Article 243 of the Constitution and Supreme Court directives.

As to the previous schedule announced by the state election commission, the elections were to be held in two phases on July 10 and 15.

