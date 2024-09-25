Uttarakhand: Hemkund Sahib Portals To Close On October 10

Chamoli (Uttarakhand): The doors of Hemkund Sahib, the revered Sikh pilgrimage site in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district will be closed for the season on October 10, officials said on Wednesday.

The Gurdwara Shri Hemkund Sahib Management Trust has urged devotees planning their pilgrimage to make necessary arrangements before the closure.

This year, the Hemkund Sahib Yatra, which began on May 25, has seen a massive turnout. As of Tuesday, September 24, 170,245 pilgrims had already made the journey, and the total number of visitors is expected to reach two lakh by the end of the Yatra season.

On Tuesday, 883 pilgrims, travelling in 119 vehicles, visited the site, adding to the season's tally of 24,201 vehicles. Official sources said that four pilgrims have died due to health issues during the journey.

The Trust emphasised the importance of timely planning for devotees still intending to visit Hemkund Sahib before the doors close for the year.

Hemkund Sahib is visited by thousands of devotees from all over the globe every summer. The Gurudwara is situated beside a lake and it is believed that the 10th Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh had meditated at the site. Hemkund Sahib is open to people of all faiths and anyone can visit the site. The pilgrimage to Hemkund Sahib is tough as it requires trekking. Pilgrims have to trek a distance of 13 km to reach the main Gurudwara.

Read More