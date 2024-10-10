Uttarakhand: Hemkund Sahib Doors To Be Closed For Winter Season Today; Check Details

Chamoli (Uttarakhand): The doors of the holy shrine of Sikhs, Hemkund Sahib, will be closed for the winter season on Thursday 10 October marking an end to the annual pilgrimage.

Last Ardas Today

The Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara Management Committee has completed the preparations for the annual closure of the Gurudwara. As per the management committee, on Thursday, at 12:30 pm, the last Ardas of the year will be recited in the Darbar Sahib of the Gurudwara located in Hemkund Sahib. This will be followed by the immersion of the holy Guru Granth Sahib in Sachkhand under the leadership of the Panch Pyaras of Guru Sahib Ji from the Darbar Sahib. At exactly 1 pm, the doors of Hemkund Sahib will be closed for the winter season as per the Gurudwara management committee.

Pune-Based Sangat To Perform Last Shabad Kirtan

It is learnt that the last Shabad Kirtan of this year will be recited in the Darbar Sahib by the Sangat of Jathedar Bhai Surinderpal Singh of Pune. On this occasion, the melodious music of the Army's Garhwal Scouts and the Punjab Band will also resonate in the peaks of Sapt Shring. Sardar Seva Singh, senior manager of Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara Management Committee, said that more than 2,500 devotees will be present on the auspicious occasion of closing of the gates of Hemkund Sahib.

Singh said that the yatra went on smoothly and the number of devotees has increased this year as compared to last year. This year, as of Wednesday, 1,83, 219 devotees paid obeisance at the Hemkund Sahib, he added.

Hemkund Sahib, the highest Gurudwara in the world, is located in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. The revered Gurudwara is considered to be the place of penance of the tenth Guru of Sikhs, Govind Singh.