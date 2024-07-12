Uttarakhand: Heavy Rains Trigger Flood-like Situation In Low Lying Areas Of Haldwani; Schools Shut

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): The incessant rains at the higher reaches in Uttarakhand have inundated the low lying areas causing a flood-like situation in Kalsia and Devkhadi areas of Haldwani in Nainital district leaving the residents in a tricky situation.

Due to heavy rains in the mountains, Kalsia and Devkhadi drains of Haldwani have overflowed which has created panic among the people living in the low lying areas.

As soon as the information of flood water of the drains entering the houses of the people was received, the City Magistrate, SDM and Tehsildar reached the spot with the police team and evacuated the residents to safer places. A bike rider was swept away in the strong current of Devkhadi stream and is feared dead. A rescue team comprising the local civil and police administration have launched a search operation to retrieve the motorcyclist. An official said that Kathgodam police team evacuated the residents living near Kalsia stream out of their homes and shifted them to Kathgodam Inter College due to threat of possible floods. Haldwani MLA Sumit Hridayesh also reached the spot as soon as the information about the matter was received. He also took up the relief and rescue of the residents with the administrative officials.

Sumit Hridayesh said that the flood-like situation had created panic among the residents. The MLA said that he had demanded the government to build a retaining wall near Raksiya and Kalsia streams in anticipation of floods, but the government did not pay heed to the proposal. People living near Kalsia stream are living in constant fear of flood and have been shifted to the Kathgodam Inter College.

Meanwhile the Meteorological Department has again issued an orange alert in Nainital district for the next 24 hours. The police, administration and SDRF teams are keeping an eye on the situation while the district administration has issued instructions to keep all the schools and Anganwadi centers of the district closed for Friday.