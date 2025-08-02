ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand HC Permits Relocation Of Gandhi, Pant Statues In Nainital

The court said that the relocation was in line with the objectives of enhancing traffic management and pedestrian convenience.

Uttarakhand HC Permits Relocation Of Gandhi, Pant Statues In Nainital
Uttarakhand High Court (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : August 2, 2025

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has permitted the Nainital district administration to relocate iconic statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Govind Ballabh Pant from their existing locations in the tourist town. On Friday, a division bench of Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Alok Kumar Verma observed that the relocation is necessary to decongest the area and address traffic related problems.

It will help in easing congestion and improving pedestrian movement, the court said. The high court also directed authorities that both statues be reinstalled at designated locations 15 metres from their original sites within four months.

The court gave its permission while disposing of a PIL challenging the district administration's decision to shift the two statues. The PIL alleged misuse of public funds under the guise of a Nainital beautification programme.

The district magistrate was also authorised to carry out necessary repairs to the statues. The court concluded that the relocation was in line with the objectives of enhancing traffic management and pedestrian convenience.

In compliance with the high court's nod, the statue of Gandhi has already been removed from its existing place. Both the places where the statues stood for decades were named after the two leaders and known as Gandhi Chowk and Pant Park.

