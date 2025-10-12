ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand HC Judge 16th To Recuse From Hearing IFoS Officer Chaturvedi's Case

Nainital: Following the suit of 15 predecessors, Uttarakhand High Court judge Justice Alok Verma has recused himself from hearing the contempt petition of senior Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer and whistleblower Sanjiv Chaturvedi against the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) and members of its registry.

Justice Verma's brief order dated October 8, without giving any reasons, stated, "List it before another bench". With this, the number of judges who have recused themselves from hearing Chaturvedi's cases has reached 16.

Chaturvedi, who has exposed alleged corruption during his tenure as the Chief Vigilance Officer at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, has faced repeated recusals in his ongoing legal battle with government agencies.

Earlier, three judges from the Uttarakhand High Court — Justices Ravindra Maithani, Rakesh Thapliyal and Manoj Kumar Tiwari — withdrew from cases related to Chaturvedi. In addition, 12 other judges recused themselves from cases where Chaturvedi was a party. These include former Supreme Court judges Justice UC Lalit and Justice Ranjan Gogoi. Previously, the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Nainital had recused from hearing a criminal case.