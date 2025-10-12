Uttarakhand HC Judge 16th To Recuse From Hearing IFoS Officer Chaturvedi's Case
Justice Alok Verma's brief order dated October 8, without giving any reasons, stated, "List it before another bench", leading to record refusals in the litigation.
Published : October 12, 2025 at 2:55 PM IST
Nainital: Following the suit of 15 predecessors, Uttarakhand High Court judge Justice Alok Verma has recused himself from hearing the contempt petition of senior Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer and whistleblower Sanjiv Chaturvedi against the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) and members of its registry.
Justice Verma's brief order dated October 8, without giving any reasons, stated, "List it before another bench". With this, the number of judges who have recused themselves from hearing Chaturvedi's cases has reached 16.
Chaturvedi, who has exposed alleged corruption during his tenure as the Chief Vigilance Officer at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, has faced repeated recusals in his ongoing legal battle with government agencies.
Earlier, three judges from the Uttarakhand High Court — Justices Ravindra Maithani, Rakesh Thapliyal and Manoj Kumar Tiwari — withdrew from cases related to Chaturvedi. In addition, 12 other judges recused themselves from cases where Chaturvedi was a party. These include former Supreme Court judges Justice UC Lalit and Justice Ranjan Gogoi. Previously, the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Nainital had recused from hearing a criminal case.
A division bench of CAT comprising judges Harvinder Kaur Oberoi and B Anand also recused itself from hearing the cases of Chaturvedi. The CAIT chairman, a judge of a lower court in Shimla and eight CAT judges of the Delhi and Allahabad benches also recused themselves from Chaturvedi's cases at various times.
According to Chaturvedi, this is a record in the country, where 16 judges recused themselves from hearing a case. Earlier, 10 Judges had recused themselves from hearing the case of don-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed.
The current contempt case stems from suo motu proceedings initiated by CAT against Chaturvedi on October 17, 2024. The Uttarakhand High Court had stayed the case until October 7, but CAT proceeded on September 12, appointing a senior advocate as amicus curiae. Chaturvedi has approached the high court challenging this action.
Also Read