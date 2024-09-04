ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand HC Issues Contempt Notice to Home Secretary Over Non-Compliance with SC Orders on Jail Reforms

Nainital (Uttarakhand): The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday issued a contempt notice to the Home Secretary for not implementing the Supreme Court’s directives concerning jail reforms.

The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that highlighted issues such as the installation of CCTV cameras in state prisons, the living conditions of prisoners, their mental and physical well-being, and the demand for increased honorarium for their work.

During the hearing, the division bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Rakesh Thapliyal issued the notice to the Home Secretary of Uttarakhand for not implementing the Supreme Court’s directives despite repeated reminders over the years.

The Uttarakhand government has been asked to ensure compliance with the court's order by September 30. If compliance is met before the deadline, the government can file an application to withdraw the contempt proceedings. The next hearing has been scheduled for September 30.