Haridwar Gang Rape Case | Four Accused Arrested Within Six Hours

Roorkee: Uttarakhand police arrested four accused within six hours in connection with the gang rape of a woman in the Piran Kaliyar police station area in Haridwar, officials said. One accused is still absconding, and efforts are underway to nab him, they said.

According to police, the incident took place on Saturday evening. "The woman, a resident of the Bhagwanpur area, was employed in a local factory. The victim woman was taken by her lover to a school in Haddiwala village under the pretext of meeting him. There, he allegedly called five of his friends, and together they consumed alcohol. The victim was also forced to drink," police added.

"Subsequently, the woman was allegedly gang raped by her lover and his friends. Following the incident, the accused threatened her not to disclose the matter. The woman later approached the police, and the officials conducted her medical examination. A case has been registered for the incident", police officials said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Ravindra Kumar of Piran Kaliyar police station said that, based on the victim’s complaint, five persons involved in the crime have been arrested within six hours. A search is on for the fifth accused, Kumar added.

Police officials said that the case is being investigated, and the absconding accused will be arrested soon.

