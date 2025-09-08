ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Gym Trainer Murder Case: Six Cops Booked On Court Orders After A Year

Roorkee: Six policemen have been booked on court orders in connection with the alleged murder of a gym trainer in Uttarakhand's Roorkee in August last year, a top police officer said.

SP Rural, Shekhar Suyal confirmed that a murder case has been registered against sub-inspector Sharad Singh, constables Sunil Saini and Praveen Saini besides three other policemen in Ganganahar police station on the orders of the court adding further investigation is underway.

The murder case comes on the September 4 directions by the ADJ Court III of Haridwar, Rakesh Kumar Singh, who rejected the revision petition of the Gau Sanrakshan Squad team of the police.

The case is related to the death of gym trainer Wasim alias Monu in Roorkee, Haridwar district in August last year. Wasim's body was found in a suspicious condition in the pond of Madhopur village. Wasim's family alleged that the policemen killed Wasim on the intervening night of August 24 and 25 by beating him with sticks after accusing of beef smuggling and threw his body into the pond.