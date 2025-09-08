Uttarakhand Gym Trainer Murder Case: Six Cops Booked On Court Orders After A Year
A murder case has been lodged against a sub-inspector, two constables and three other cops against the victim Wasim of Roorkee.
Published : September 8, 2025 at 2:02 PM IST
Roorkee: Six policemen have been booked on court orders in connection with the alleged murder of a gym trainer in Uttarakhand's Roorkee in August last year, a top police officer said.
SP Rural, Shekhar Suyal confirmed that a murder case has been registered against sub-inspector Sharad Singh, constables Sunil Saini and Praveen Saini besides three other policemen in Ganganahar police station on the orders of the court adding further investigation is underway.
The murder case comes on the September 4 directions by the ADJ Court III of Haridwar, Rakesh Kumar Singh, who rejected the revision petition of the Gau Sanrakshan Squad team of the police.
The case is related to the death of gym trainer Wasim alias Monu in Roorkee, Haridwar district in August last year. Wasim's body was found in a suspicious condition in the pond of Madhopur village. Wasim's family alleged that the policemen killed Wasim on the intervening night of August 24 and 25 by beating him with sticks after accusing of beef smuggling and threw his body into the pond.
Wasim's family accused the Gau Sanrakshan Squad team of murdering him in a planned manner. The deceased's cousin Allauddin had filed a petition in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate of Haridwar in the alleged murder.
Allauddin alleged that Wasim was pleading for help, on which some villagers reached there. “They saw the entire incident with the help of a torch. They also tried to save Wasim but the policemen threatened to shoot them and drove them away from there. The next day Wasim's body was found in the pond. There were also injury marks on the body,” Allauddin said. The family lodged a complaint with the police, but no case was registered.
Earlier, in July this year, the CJM court while hearing the plea by Wasim's cousin, ordered the Ganganahar Kotwali police to register a case under the relevant sections against the three accused cops and other unknown policemen.
The court also ordered SSP Haridwar Pramod Dobal to get the sensational case investigated impartially by a CO rank officer. On the other hand, against the CJM court order, Sub Inspector Sharad Singh, through his advocate, had given an application in the court of District and Sessions Judge Haridwar challenging the FIR.
